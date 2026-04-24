What to watch this week: ‘Apex’, ‘This Is A Gardening Show’ and more

A rock climber (Charlize Theron) in the Australian Outback finds she’s being hunted by a cunning killer (Taron Egerton). This action thriller is directed by Baltasar Kormákur. (Netflix)
Comedian and actor Zach Galifianakis (the Hangover films) learns about horticulture in his typically offbeat fashion, with the help of experts and enthusiastic children. Produced by Jon Kamen, Chris Kim and Frank Scherma. (Netflix)
Michael Jackson gets a glitzy biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and written by John Logan (Skyfall). Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, plays the singer, with Colman Domingo and Nia Long as his parents. (In theatres)
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
An unsettling, often punishing sequel that picks up from where Danny Boyle’s zombie film 28 Years Later (2025) left off, while escalating the thematic and visual intensity. The film’s 109 minutes are built around two sharply juxtaposed forces: Dr Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes), a compassionate figure haunted by loss, and Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell), a grotesque, Satan-worshipping man-child who, having survived the Rage Virus, now rules over a tiny cult of followers, which includes the scared but resourceful Spike (Alfie Williams) from Boyle’s film. Directed by Nia DaCosta. (Netflix)