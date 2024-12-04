An exhibition that lies at the intersection of ecology and queerness
Apnavi Makanji has a distinct visual lexicon. Their new body of work shown at their solo exhibition, titled Modern Romance and Other Deaths, at gallery TARQ in Mumbai, offers strange dreamscapes of a world unknown, yet seemingly familiar. Although anchored in biodiversity, the series hints at a possible future of adaptation and inclusivity. Makanji’s works lie at the intersection of queer and ecology. By prodding us to look beyond the binary notions of aquatic life and nature, they ask us to expand our world view.
Take for instance, Umbilicus, which is part of the artist’s Parallax ( 2024) series. It’s a large-scale drawing on Stonehenge paper that’s steeped in surrealism. Umbilicus could be construed as a monochromatic portrait of a hybrid being with a gesticulating tentacle, joined to a sphere that comprises dense, cloud-like swirls. The delicate orb appears to hold water, ether and other elements, representing the cycle of life. Such spheres are a recurring motif in the series, which they refer to as “exoplanets".
“The ‘exoplanets’ are defined by Nasa as planets beyond our solar system. Astronomers have long been looking for potentially habitable exos and this series suggests the uncertainty of a new beginning," says Geneva-based Makanji, 48. “My works depict exoplanets in the nascent form: an invitation to enter a world of endless possibilities, allowing your mind to run wild."
The beauty of a sphere is that it can suggest multiple interpretations—it can summon the image of a new world, a crystal orb signalling a future reality; or, in the case of Umbilicus, it’s reminiscent of a womb filled with amniotic fluid, while the tentacle could be akin to an umbilical cord.
