An exhibition that lies at the intersection of ecology and queerness

Their chance, albeit brief, encounter with a catfish in 2022 while swimming in the Rhône, sent them off into a deep exploratory journey, which eventually manifested into this exhibition. The artist recalls returning immediately to their studio to research on the barbelled fish. “I read the city of Geneva had mandated that catfish not be returned to the water when fished for sport (as with other fish), but instead be killed as ‘invasive’," Makanji says. “My interest in this condemned species, and others like it, started then. They form the ‘other deaths’ in the title of the exhibition."