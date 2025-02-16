Aravani Art Project: A solo show that marks a collective journey

For nine years, the Bengaluru-based trans and cis women art collective Aravani Art Project has been using murals as a tool to bring visibility around discrimination against transgender and gender non-conforming individuals. While subverting stereotypes, the vibrant paintings created by the group also seek to spread hope to trans and queer communities. Aravani Art Project’s practice has for most of its existence been marked by significant outdoor murals in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and California in the US. Last year, members of the collective made their way to Venice after being commissioned by La Biennale di Venezia to create a 100ft mural at the Arsenale. “Their commissioned mural for the Venice Biennale relates representations of trans bodies and nature, with a nod to the processes of transition, dysphoria, and acceptance that trans people experience when acknowledging their identities," states a note on the biennale website.

2025 marks a significant chapter in the collective’s journey as it completes nine years. It is showing its first solo, titled On the Cusp of the Eighth Day, at Gallery XXL, Mumbai. It’s interesting that a collective primarily known for its public art is showing its work indoors within a gallery space. This is perhaps to create an environment of retrospection on the journey so far, with photographs and testimonies coming together with paintings. “While public spaces allow for spontaneous interaction and community engagement, the gallery setting provides a reflective environment where their art can be experienced with deeper focus and contemplation," elaborates Poornima Sukumar, one of the supporting artists involved in the conceptualisation of the exhibition.

The show also offers a greater opportunity to the members to engage with a wider audience, including art collectors, curators and critics, while fostering dialogue about the intersection of art, identity, and social justice. “Additionally, the gallery space offers a chance to experiment with different mediums, scales, and narratives that may not be feasible in public spaces, further enriching the collective’s artistic expression and reach," adds Sukumar. The members feel that this is an opportune time to showcase documentation and markers of the group’s evolution as often, in the course of the practice, artists lose track of the journey.

The title of the show draws from the story of Aravan’s sacrifice—the central deity for the transgender community of Aravanis—during the 18-day Kurukshetra war. This became a pivotal point in the battle, turning the tide in favour of the Pandavas. For ages, the transgender community in Tamil Nadu comes together in the month of Chitrai (April-May) to celebrate the 18-day Koovagam festival. The event is marked by the marriage of Aravan to the people of the community followed by a ritualistic re-enactment of widowhood after the heroic sacrifice on the eighth day of war. “The curation puts forth different dualities at the stroke of midnight—binding the doubleness of how gender, gender identity, gender expression, and sexuality is conceived, perceived, and lived," states the exhibition note by curators Giulia Ambrogi, Sarah Malik and Vidur Sethi.

The exhibition also showcases how the members of the collective have evolved and coexisted with one another. The show also marks the memory of a dear team member, Raji, who would always fill the room with laughter and positivity. “We lost Raji due to health reasons recently. Though we are still in shock, every day has been a moment of remembering her," adds Sukumar.

The exhibition is on view at Gallery XXL, Mumbai, till 28 February.

