Aravani Art Project: A solo show that marks a collective journey
SummaryIn its first ever solo, Aravani Art Project reflects on its journey of nine years with photos, testimonies and painting
For nine years, the Bengaluru-based trans and cis women art collective Aravani Art Project has been using murals as a tool to bring visibility around discrimination against transgender and gender non-conforming individuals. While subverting stereotypes, the vibrant paintings created by the group also seek to spread hope to trans and queer communities. Aravani Art Project’s practice has for most of its existence been marked by significant outdoor murals in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and California in the US. Last year, members of the collective made their way to Venice after being commissioned by La Biennale di Venezia to create a 100ft mural at the Arsenale. “Their commissioned mural for the Venice Biennale relates representations of trans bodies and nature, with a nod to the processes of transition, dysphoria, and acceptance that trans people experience when acknowledging their identities," states a note on the biennale website.
2025 marks a significant chapter in the collective’s journey as it completes nine years. It is showing its first solo, titled On the Cusp of the Eighth Day, at Gallery XXL, Mumbai. It’s interesting that a collective primarily known for its public art is showing its work indoors within a gallery space. This is perhaps to create an environment of retrospection on the journey so far, with photographs and testimonies coming together with paintings. “While public spaces allow for spontaneous interaction and community engagement, the gallery setting provides a reflective environment where their art can be experienced with deeper focus and contemplation," elaborates Poornima Sukumar, one of the supporting artists involved in the conceptualisation of the exhibition.
