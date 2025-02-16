Aravani Art Project: A solo show that marks a collective journey

The title of the show draws from the story of Aravan’s sacrifice—the central deity for the transgender community of Aravanis—during the 18-day Kurukshetra war. This became a pivotal point in the battle, turning the tide in favour of the Pandavas. For ages, the transgender community in Tamil Nadu comes together in the month of Chitrai (April-May) to celebrate the 18-day Koovagam festival. The event is marked by the marriage of Aravan to the people of the community followed by a ritualistic re-enactment of widowhood after the heroic sacrifice on the eighth day of war. “The curation puts forth different dualities at the stroke of midnight—binding the doubleness of how gender, gender identity, gender expression, and sexuality is conceived, perceived, and lived," states the exhibition note by curators Giulia Ambrogi, Sarah Malik and Vidur Sethi.