‘Arcane’ is now one of the most ambitious animated shows
SummaryWith its second season, ‘Arcane’ proves it is a complex work that pushes animation into new dimensions
When Arcane first dropped on Netflix, it didn’t just break the mould for animated television—it shattered it into shiny fragments, each as intricate as the show’s handpainted aesthetic. Based on League of Legends, a game known for its explosive visuals and labyrinthine lore, the series somehow managed to elevate its source material, becoming a story about ambition, love, and betrayal that transcended the boundaries of fandom—take it from me, someone who has never played League of Legends but tripped hard on Arcane.