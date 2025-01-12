Why you should attend this unique festival about cinema and architecture

At 5 pm today, the Little Theatre at the National Centre for Performing Arts will be screening an evocative film, Lovely Villa: Architecture as Autobiography , directed by Rohan Shivkumar. It is a testament to the fact that every house is a vessel for the experiences of the people who have inhabited it in the past, and those who will dwell there in the future. The film is set in Lovely Villa, an apartment building where Shivkumar—an architect, urban designer and filmmaker—grew up. This LIC Colony was designed by Charles Correa, and the film brings together an intersection of personal history with a broader narrative of visions for a modern India. “It is a film about the relationship between architecture, everyday life, family, coming of age and the memory of 'home'," states the director’s note. The screening will be followed by a dialogue between Avijit Mukul Kishore and Shivkumar.

Lovely Villa,and the ensuing conversation, in a way, capture the essence of the Architecture & Design Film Festival: Stir Mumbai edition, which is in its last day. For 16 years now, the ADFF has been bringing intersections of cinema, design and architecture to the US in a bid to engage people from all walks of life with these artistic disciplines. The South Asian premiere of the festival has been brought to India by Stir, a global media house and curatorial agency. We usually think of architecture in terms of lines, play of light and shadow, spatiality and design. However, with films like Lovely Villa, the festival hopes to highlight people's stories behind the design—of resilience, inspiration, loss and grief.

The conversation to bring ADFF to Mumbai started some years back when Amit Gupta, founder and editor-in-chief, Stir, visited New York and got in touch with Kyle Bergman, director and founder of the festival. Subsequent meetings and discussions made them realise the synergy between both, thus paving the path for the partnership. “I loved the format and the fact that there could be a platform to use cinema and the cinematic lens to talk about and ask questions around architecture and design," says Gupta.

For Samta Nadeem, festival curator and curatorial director at Stir, bringing this festival to India is a continuation of the organisation’s ethos—which is to look at art and design that transcends boundaries of geography and discipline, and to get people out of the echo chamber. Each year, Bergman and his team get nearly 350 films, out of which they end up selecting 15 to 20. “This year, for Mumbai, we have picked some classics shown earlier and some new ones, which are launching points for conversations and dialogues. We are continuing to do this in a fun and digestible way through talks and screenings meant not just for design professionals but for anyone, who has ever interacted with architecture," elaborates Bergman.

This time around, however, the programming has expanded to include more than just films and talks. The Mumbai chapter is based on four tenets: films, conversations, a pavilion park and special projects to highlight how the built environment impacts and influences our ways of ‘knowing, being and doing’. The pavilion is located within the Open Air Plaza and the Experimental Garden at the NCPA, and features immersive installations that take the intersection of film and design beyond the screen. “We invited 10 radical thinkers from the world of architecture from India and beyond to respond to the curatorial brief: ‘Frames of Reference’. ‘Frame’ is a term that is used both in cinema and architecture—when you look at the act of framing and being framed. Each of the designers responded in framing something that was important to them and drove their practice. The idea is to show plurality of thought," explains Nadeem.

One of the driving forces of the ADFF-Stir partnership has been to create an extensive public programming, one which is in context of the location that it is being held in. Hence, through the talks programme—Framing ~log(ue) and log—the festival “bridges people (log) and discourse (~logues) to stage creative encounters. Hence, architects, designers, filmmakers, whose stories are responsive to the tematic of the film, enter into conversations with one another either as ‘epilogue’ or ‘prologue’ to the screenings. “It is like a dialogue between India and the world," states Nadeem. The closing talk today is by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, while some of the other ‘multilogues’ include ‘Making Space of/for/by the Subaltern. “We invited four creative practitioners to talk about marginalisation and using the medium of art and creative expression to make space for people, by people, who are pushed to the margins," she adds.

So, the panel includes, artist Siddhesh Gautam, known by the moniker Bakery Prasad, Priya Dali, Sudheer Rajbhar from Chamar Studio and the Aravani Art Project. “Architecture itself is an act of making space, occupying space, and more. And it is not always physical space making but political space making as well. This is one of the many ways in which we have tried to expand on a narrative that stems from film as a thematic," says Nadeem.

To further make the festival accessible, the team has done away with the idea of the VIP pass. The tickets are priced in a reasonable fashion for students and professionals. For both ADFF and Stir it was important to break the notion that culture belongs to the elite and not the masses. Even the special projects reflect this aspect. Take, for instance, ‘The Architect has left the Building’ by architectural photographer and filmmaker Jim Stephenson. Originally commissioned by RIBA in London and supported by the British COuncil in India, the project, a film installation by Stephenson, Simon James and Sofia Smith, questions how architecture is used and its spaces occupied after the architect leaves and the publicity shots are done. “Architects and designers prefer to get their projects shot before the client takes over. However, these guys believe that architecture comes alive only once the architect has left the building, once people interact with the built environment in conscious and subconscious ways. Yesterday, they held a workshop with young filmmakers sand photographers, who walked around the Pavilion Park, shooting the built structures in their own way," says Nadeem. Footage from this workshop will be woven into the original film to make an India iteration, and will continue to travel across the world.

The response to the festival has heartened the organising team both at ADFF and Stir. “In a very non-scientific survey, I have been asking people about what they do, and I have come across a 50-50 split between the number of design and non-design professionals, and that means we have been able to make the festival accessible," says Bergman. The screenings and talks have been running to full houses, with certain films evoking very strong emotional reactions in people. “Architecture and cinema influence a cultural commentary of a country, and get influenced in turn. They influence each other as well. Everyone has said how beautifully we have got cinema and the built environment together, while also talking about how social life plays out in them and around them," says Gupta.