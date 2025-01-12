Why you should attend this unique festival about cinema and architecture
SummaryAs the Architecture & Design Festival: Stir Mumbai edition enters its last day, here is a list of the talks, special projects and film screenings that lie at the intersection of cinema, design, architecture and humanity
At 5 pm today, the Little Theatre at the National Centre for Performing Arts will be screening an evocative film, Lovely Villa: Architecture as Autobiography, directed by Rohan Shivkumar. It is a testament to the fact that every house is a vessel for the experiences of the people who have inhabited it in the past, and those who will dwell there in the future. The film is set in Lovely Villa, an apartment building where Shivkumar—an architect, urban designer and filmmaker—grew up. This LIC Colony was designed by Charles Correa, and the film brings together an intersection of personal history with a broader narrative of visions for a modern India. “It is a film about the relationship between architecture, everyday life, family, coming of age and the memory of 'home'," states the director’s note. The screening will be followed by a dialogue between Avijit Mukul Kishore and Shivkumar.
Lovely Villa,and the ensuing conversation, in a way, capture the essence of the Architecture & Design Film Festival: Stir Mumbai edition, which is in its last day. For 16 years now, the ADFF has been bringing intersections of cinema, design and architecture to the US in a bid to engage people from all walks of life with these artistic disciplines. The South Asian premiere of the festival has been brought to India by Stir, a global media house and curatorial agency. We usually think of architecture in terms of lines, play of light and shadow, spatiality and design. However, with films like Lovely Villa, the festival hopes to highlight people's stories behind the design—of resilience, inspiration, loss and grief.
The conversation to bring ADFF to Mumbai started some years back when Amit Gupta, founder and editor-in-chief, Stir, visited New York and got in touch with Kyle Bergman, director and founder of the festival. Subsequent meetings and discussions made them realise the synergy between both, thus paving the path for the partnership. “I loved the format and the fact that there could be a platform to use cinema and the cinematic lens to talk about and ask questions around architecture and design," says Gupta.
