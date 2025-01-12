Why you should attend this unique festival about cinema and architecture

To further make the festival accessible, the team has done away with the idea of the VIP pass. The tickets are priced in a reasonable fashion for students and professionals. For both ADFF and Stir it was important to break the notion that culture belongs to the elite and not the masses. Even the special projects reflect this aspect. Take, for instance, ‘The Architect has left the Building’ by architectural photographer and filmmaker Jim Stephenson. Originally commissioned by RIBA in London and supported by the British COuncil in India, the project, a film installation by Stephenson, Simon James and Sofia Smith, questions how architecture is used and its spaces occupied after the architect leaves and the publicity shots are done. “Architects and designers prefer to get their projects shot before the client takes over. However, these guys believe that architecture comes alive only once the architect has left the building, once people interact with the built environment in conscious and subconscious ways. Yesterday, they held a workshop with young filmmakers sand photographers, who walked around the Pavilion Park, shooting the built structures in their own way," says Nadeem. Footage from this workshop will be woven into the original film to make an India iteration, and will continue to travel across the world.