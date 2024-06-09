Arooj Aftab's album 'Night Reign' explores love, longing, solitude and intimacy
SummaryThe Pakistani artist's album Night Reign by is a musical exploration of the night's themes like love and solitude with a blend of folk-jazz elements.
Every day is born anew, but the night itself is ancient. We may now live in an age of reason and science, but the night reminds us of the times when humanity still believed in magic and demons, when gods and monsters walked the earth under the cover of its all-encompassing darkness. Stare into the night sky long enough, and you may just get a glimpse of the ineffable.
Perhaps that’s why the night has been such a beloved muse for poets and musicians across the ages. Percy Shelley was so enchanted by it that he personified it in a poem, making it the object of his yearning. Robert Frost saw in it a metaphor for his depression, and a companion for his solitude. Closer home, generations of Urdu poets have immortalised the night of separation—shab-e-hijr—in their ghazals.
Brooklyn-via-Lahore singer and composer Arooj Aftab channels this rich semiotic tradition (among others) on her fourth solo album Night Reign, a loose concept album about the night and all it symbolises—love, longing, solitude, intimacy, and a little Bacchanalian excess. Gently finger-plucked guitar, shimmering harp, percussive bass and nimble electric piano runs come together in a spectral folk-jazz filigree, with Aftab’s sumptuous contralto soaring to fill the spaces in between, shading the night in broad brushstrokes of heartbreak and ecstasy.