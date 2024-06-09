Arooj Aftab's album 'Night Reign' explores love, longing, solitude and intimacy

Her first brush with fame came in the early 2000s, when she put out a charming, deeply intimate 10-minute long cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, which went viral on the desi internet. The Pakistani indie scene of the time was in the middle of a remarkably febrile, experimental phase, and Aftab stood out as one of its more unique and promising voices. But it was still a fledgling scene, with little infrastructure and no proven pathway to success, so she moved to Boston in 2005 to study music production and engineering. A few years later, she shifted base to New York, where she immersed herself in the city’s jazz scene.