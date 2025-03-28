Arpita Akhanda's play on memories wins her the Sovereign Asian Art Prize 2025

You call yourself a memory collector. What does memory mean to you, and whose memories, besides your own, do you excavate for your art?

The idea of collecting memories started with a performance I conceived during the Piramal Art Residency Mumbai in 2020 called Transitory Body. I invited viewers to stamp a certain date on my body and whisper a memory—of division, dissection, partition, separation—related to that date. In return, I would whisper one of my memories to them. Then, a metaphorical migration of memory would take place between the two bodies. Following that four-hour-long performance, my body became full of these dates. That’s when I realised how our bodies become vessels to carry these memories. Since then, I have been calling my body the memory collector—memories passed down to me by my grandparents, parents, the society we live in, and the history we read or are a part of. I am interested in the idea of decentralising memory from the brain and exploring it in different parts of the body. This memory is the seed of my work.