Arpita Akhanda's play on memories wins her the Sovereign Asian Art Prize 2025

Last year, Arpita Akhanda found herself—quite literally—a stepping stone. During her residency at the Hampi Labs, Karnataka, the artist was quite fascinated by the river-like patterns on a rock in a granite mine. Akhanda had initially mistaken it for a fossil, but further research revealed that the rock actually featured a dendritic pattern—a drainage pattern resembling the branching of a tree. What she didn’t know, however, was how the rock would become a gateway to her dreams.
The 32-year-old artist has just won this year’s Sovereign Asian Art Prize—one of Asia’s oldest and most prestigious awards for contemporary art—and she has the rock from Hampi to thank for it. The piece inspired the winning work,Dendritic Data Ib, which draws inspiration from the ancient iconographies and landscapes of Hampi.
Akhanda beat 35 other shortlisted artists from across Asia to win this annual award carrying a prize of $30,000. “Arpita Akhanda’s multidisciplinary practice exemplifies the strength and depth of contemporary artistic voices emerging from India," says Richa Agarwal, CEO of Emami Art, Kolkata, which represents the artist. “At Emami Art, we are deeply committed to supporting artists, particularly from the eastern and northeastern regions, providing them with the platform and visibility they deserve. Arpita’s achievement is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the boundless possibilities that await artists dedicated to pushing artistic and conceptual boundaries."
In a phone interview, Akhanda talks about creating the winning piece, becoming a collector of memories, and her latest work at a recent residency in Kyoto, Japan.Edited Excerpts:
What is the winning work about?
It is actually about the hide-and-seek that we play with the past and present. We are constantly navigating between the two. I look at the work as the past, and when it looks at the viewers, it is the present. It is a constant dialogue.
Weaving is something one almost always associates with fabric. You treat paper in this work to mimic the qualities of fabric, particularly tapestry. What was the idea?
One of the first things I wove was a photograph. It was a picture my grandfather took when he left Bangladesh in 1946—the last time he visited his village. I went back to the same village in 2018 and clicked a photograph of the same site. To me, weaving is a metaphorical process, intertwining the warp of the past and personal memories with the weft of contemporary/ institutional existence to interrogate notions of identity and existence. The resulting visual language is fragmented, pixelated, and obscured. I see this language as a metaphor to speak for forgotten and lost narratives. So, weaving actually started with photographs, and since photographs are essentially paper, I kept expanding that thought. I look at paper as a material that I can give an identity to—something that has witnessed the passage of time.
You do not cut the edges of the paper strips and simply let them hang. Why did you choose to do that?
It adds to the organic nature of the paper. If I would have cut the edges, it would have become rather sharp and flat. The hanging edges actually make the work alive for me. It moves with the wind and responds to the presence of the viewer when they pass by the work. That, to me, makes the work more human.
You call yourself a memory collector. What does memory mean to you, and whose memories, besides your own, do you excavate for your art?
The idea of collecting memories started with a performance I conceived during the Piramal Art Residency Mumbai in 2020 called Transitory Body. I invited viewers to stamp a certain date on my body and whisper a memory—of division, dissection, partition, separation—related to that date. In return, I would whisper one of my memories to them. Then, a metaphorical migration of memory would take place between the two bodies. Following that four-hour-long performance, my body became full of these dates. That’s when I realised how our bodies become vessels to carry these memories. Since then, I have been calling my body the memory collector—memories passed down to me by my grandparents, parents, the society we live in, and the history we read or are a part of. I am interested in the idea of decentralising memory from the brain and exploring it in different parts of the body. This memory is the seed of my work.
Who have been your biggest influences?
My grandfather Asim Akhanda, was an artist and poet, and my two grandmothers (paternal and maternal), Sabita Rani Akhanda and Preeti Banerjee, made embroideries, crochet, andkanthas. They were my initial inspiration. Later on, I found inspiration in stories, especially those that we don't consider as historical evidence, or the ones we hide beneath the institutional framework of understanding history. I want my work to be a platform where the personal and the institutional can have a conversation.
You just returned from your residency in Japan. Tell us about your work there.
In Kyoto, I was living in a place known for its weaving of Nishijin-ori, a traditional Japanese silk textile.The craftsmen use gold and silver foil in their weaving process. In a way, it is similar to the way I weave paper—cutting the paper foils into small, thin strips according to their design pattern. It was quite interesting how they used paper and silk to make theobi, the traditional belt worn with a kimono. So as part of my work there, I explored the landscape of Kyoto by weaving paper and gold foil together.
Trisha Mukherjee is a Delhi-based writer and arts professional.