Arpita Akhanda reconstructs memories in her first major solo art show

For Arpita Akhanda, memory is not a distant concept. It is a living entity that continues to inform her present. The 34-year-old artist, based in Santiniketan, looks at her body as a memory collector. It carries experiences that extend beyond the physical form into other kinds of archives such as photographs, and textiles preserved by her family. Akhanda’s practice is rooted in the histories of her grandparents and three districts—Comilla, Barishal, Faridpur—now in Bangladesh. Following the Partition of Bengal, both sides of the family crossed the newly-constituted border and eventually settled in Odisha. She does not look at Partition as a standalone historical event, but delves into the constant aftermath as it permeates the ordinary rhythms of the family, passing down through generations.
This idea of the body as a witness and archive runs like a thread in her first major solo, Under the Moon Across Many Waters, on view at Emami Art, Kolkata. Developed over two years, Akhanda has expanded her practice to look at paper weaving, photography, performance, drawing, kinetic installation and a fresh engagement with jacquard weaving. Born in Cuttack, bedtime for Akhanda meant listening to stories about how her family had left their village in East Bengal with just a brass vessel for water. Over time, the artist observed during conversations with her family that the same memories would often resurface in different forms, each time carrying a new note or emotional weight. She translates that repetition in her practice with the same archival images often recurring across different pieces in varied contexts.
For her, the phrase “history repeats itself” holds immense significance. The act of repetition then becomes more than a decorative element. It becomes a conscious tool to observe, question, and understand the past in the present. “But repetition is also an act of erasure. Each new layer builds upon what came before while concealing parts of it,” elaborates Akhanda. “Something is preserved, and something disappears. This tension between familiarity and unfamiliarity, preservation and erasure, is something I continue to explore in my work.”
Addressing gaps in the archive
She works with the reconstructed image, be it in performance, video or kinetic installations. For instance, in the paper weavings, archival photographs are spliced, cut and then rewoven to create a fragmented image. In the Jacquard works, figures resemble tableau-like compositions suspended between “portraiture, historical reconstruction, and fiction, populated by people remembered, documented, and imagined”. The past and the present coexist and intersect.
Reconstruction also gives her a chance to address the gaps and biases within archives. For instance, she became increasingly aware of how gendered family archives could be. Her paternal grandfather, who studied art at Santiniketan—a tradition Akhanda took forward—had access to a camera and meticulously documented his life through photographs, diary entries, and poems. His archive left behind physical traces through which his granddaughter could connect people, places, and events. Her paternal grandmother’s archive, however, existed differently. It lived in oral histories, textiles, and conversations during overnight stays. Her memories were transmitted through stories, gestures, and acts of making rather than through a formally documented record. This difference made Akhanda question what constitutes an archive and whose ways of remembering are recognized as historical evidence.
Only recently did she learn more about her maternal grandfather’s history and his displacement from East Bengal during Partition. This discovery also made her reflect on how histories can remain unknown within a family for generations. Sometimes, information is not passed on because family members are unaware of it; at other times there may be a reluctance to revisit painful experiences, or silence itself may become a form of defence. For Akhanda, the act of retelling is not simply about filling a gap, but about looking into why it exists in the first place. “It emerges from a personal need to understand these absences and piece together fragments. I am not trying to arrive at a complete or definitive version of the past, but to understand how memories survive, what gets carried forward, and what remains invisible across generations,” explains Akhanda.
This understanding of the archive as something living informs the work, Carry, Borrow and Sow, which is on view as part of the exhibition. She thinks of carrying, borrowing and sowing as ways in which memories travel, transform and take root in new places. “The archive is not static; it continues to live through the body, through objects, and through the ways we carry our past into the present and pass it on to the future,” she adds. Though the scope of her practice has increased, the choice of the medium stems organically from the kind of memory she is working with. She begins by collecting archival materials and placing them alongside institutional archives to understand how historical events have shaped personal histories.