Planner: 5 events to enjoy an extra dose of fun this long weekend

FIBRE-BASED ART Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art (AMCA) continues its showcase of textile-based practices with the new exhibition, Where the River Meets the Sea. The show features six artists—Aparajita Jain Mahajan, Alamu Kumaresan, Savia Viegas and Meenakshi Nihalani—who have consistently engaged with contemporary textile and fibre-based art. “(Their works) explore memory, materiality, feminist narratives and intergenerational storytelling through weaving, stitching, embroidery and mark-making,” states the gallery note. At AMCA, Colaba, Mumbai, till 11 September, 11am-6pm (Tuesday to Saturday).

F.N. Souza, FNS-0001, Christ, 27 x 21 inches, Acrylic on paper, 1989.

CELEBRATING A MILESTONE Gallerie Nvya is celebrating 21 years with a new exhibition in the Capital. Aptly titled 21: Memories & Milestones from then till now (2004 – 2025), the show features works by artists such Akbar Padamsee, Arpana Caur, F.N. Souza, Jamini Roy, K.G. Subramanyan, M.F. Husain, P.R. Daroz, Tyeb Mehta, and more. For founder-director Tripat Kalra, 21 is a symbolic number signifying completion and initiation. “In this spirit, 21 brings together a constellation of artists who, like the gallery itself, have traversed multiple thresholds…,” states the gallery note. At Bikaner House, New Delhi, 20-24 August, 11am-7pm. After this, the show moves to Gallerie Nvya, Saket, 4-30 September, 11am-7pm (closed on Sunday).

A stock shot of Key Monastery at Keylong, Lahaul & Spiti

FESTIVAL IN THE MOUNTAINS Himachal Pradesh is hosting its first zero-waste, eco-friendly Tribal Festival in Keylong, Lahaul and Spiti. Supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, TRIFED (Tribes of India), the North Zone Cultural Centre, and the government of Himachal Pradesh, the festival will spotlight the region's unique tribal identity by showcasing indigenous art, music, dance, local sports, traditional cuisine and crafts. At Police Ground, Keylong, Lahaul and Spiti, till 16 August, 10am-6pm.

A still from animation short film, 'Thaniye', being screened at BISFF

SHORT TAKES The Bangalore International Short Film Festival (BISFF), accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is back with its fifteenth edition. To be held across five venues in the city, attendees can watch over 50 short films made by filmmakers from around the world, sign up for workshops on ‘writing micro dramas’ and ‘direction’ and listen in on panel discussions where industry professionals delve into subjects like ‘Diversity in moving image media’ and ‘How to NOT enter European Film Festivals’. At Suchitra Academy, Banashankari Stage 2; Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, CMH Road; Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar; RV University, Mysore Road; Curiouscity Science Center, Thigala Chowdadenahalli, Bengaluru, till August 17, 10am-7.30pm. For details, visit www.bisff.in.

A mural on display at the CALORIE: The Breakdown exhibition in Science Gallery, Bengaluru.