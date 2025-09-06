Planner: These 5 events pack quite a punch

AN ABSURDIST COMEDY

Sunil Shanbag is presenting his latest play, The Horse, as part of the seventh edition of Aadyam Theatre. The musical comedy has been adapted from the work of Hungarian playwright Julius Hay and is set in Caligula’s Rome, where political intrigue, authoritarian rule and celebrity obsessions come together. The play features original music with compositions by Kaizad Gherda and lyrics by Asif Ali Beg. The cast and crew feature the likes of Akash Khurana, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajat Kaul and Deesh Mariwala. After being staged in the Capital, the play will head back to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai. At Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, 6 September, 7.30pm, and 7 September, 4pm and 7.30pm.

'Enduring Traces- The Power of Lineage in Collective Memory' by T. Vinoja

TRACES OF CONFLICT

Experimenter, Colaba, is hosting a solo show of T. Vinoja, titled A Moving Cloak in Terrain. Her work acts as witness to violence and displacement during the Sri Lankan civil war and its aftermath. The artist draws connections from the personal to the political as she looks at how her domestic sphere was ruptured by these events. “Her small-scale pieces made with needlework, acrylic and found materials including items of clothing, reflect a responsive aesthetic of portability and crafting within realms of urgency,” states the curatorial note. At Experimenter, Colaba, Mumbai, 11 September to 18 October, 10.30am to 6.30pm (closed Sunday-Monday).

A painting by Lavanya Mani on show at the 'Contemporary Now' exhibition

THE BEST OF YOUNG INDIAN ART

Five galleries—Chemould Prescott Road, Vadehra Art Gallery, Chatterjee & Lal, Experimenter, and Ashvita’s—are presenting the works of 37 artists who are shaping the contemporary art discourse in an exhibition, titled Contemporary Now. The exhibition brings together painting, sculpture, textiles, and installation and participating artists include Benitha Perciyal, Gurjeet Singh, Nikhil Chopra, Shakuntala Kulkarni, L.N. Tallur, Desmond Lazaro and Varunika Saraf. At Lalit Kala Akademi, Greams Road, Thousand Lights, Chennai, till 17 September, 11am-7pm. For details, visit lalitkala.gov.in.

Ideal vs Reality, a painting by artist Mohd Intiyaz

ART OF DISSENT AND RESISTANCE

The Parliament Is Now In Session is a powerful group exhibition being hosted simultaneously at Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai and Method Delhi. The ongoing show showcases diverse artistic voices and confronts the urgent realities of freedom, dissent, and resistance in contemporary India. The line-up of artists participating in the show is diverse and includes the likes of Anurag Basak, Bhanu Shrivastav, Gigi Scaria (via Chemould Prescott), M Thamshangpha (via Anant Art), Mohd. Intiyaz, Riya Premchand Chandwani among others. “The artists in this exhibition do not speak in one voice. Their practices span regions, languages, and forms—but each carries an urgency that cannot be aestheticised” reads the press note. At Method Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, till 21 September; at Method Delhi, Defence Colony, New Delhi, till 21 September. For details, visit www. themethod.art.

Tamil rapper, singer and songwriter Arivu