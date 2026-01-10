From classical dance to rock legends, 5 events to catch this week

MONKEYING AROUND Dancer duo Lakshmi Girish and Parvathi Jayaram explore the classical form of Mohiniyattam through a modern lens in Monkey See, Monkey Do, Seetha Says Boo. “Inspired by the Subhashitha Ratna Bhandagaram, this performance offers a satirical retelling of an encounter between two mischievous monkey wives and Seetha, reframing an epic moment through humour and surprise,” says the concept note. What’s unique about the production is that it taps into the hasya rasa that’s rarely explored in Mohiniyattam. It also makes evocative use of live music with instruments such as the mizhavu, edakka and flute. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, 15 January, 7pm.

Advertisement

A scene from 'Mughal-E-Azam.

AN EPIC RETURNS Feroz Abbas Khan’s multi-award winning Broadway-style musical, Mughal-E-Azam, returns to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) stage for another round of shows. Based on K. Asif’s 1960 film of the same name, the musical, which premiered in 2016, narrates the timeless love story of Prince Salim and Anarkali. Directed by Khan and choreographed by Mayuri Upadhya, the three-hour-long spectacle features original songs from the movie along with 550 costumes designed by Manish Malhotra. At The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai, till 26 January, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Loya, Taj Palace's spread for Lohri

LOHRI FEAST Celebrate the harvest festival with a specially curated menu at Loya, Taj Palace. The menu includes classics such as Sarson da Saag with Challi ki Roti and kanji, Kadam Gosht slow-cooked with Kohlrabi, Rye Wala Murg with black mustard greens, Gud Wale Chawal and Gajrela. At Loya, Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Delhi, ongoing, 12.30–2.45pm (lunch)/7–11.30pm (dinner). For details, call 9355805503.

Advertisement

Promotional artwork for the 20th edition of Collage International Art Carnival.

COLLECTIVE ART Curated by Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi, the 20th edition of the Collage International Art Carnival is based on the theme “collective energy” and brings together over 800 artists and students from across the world. On display will be paintings, sculptures, photographs, installations and digital art. At Lalit Kala Akademi, Mandi House, Delhi, 13–18 January, 11am–7pm.

Members of Dire Straits Legacy

A ROCKING REWIND Bengaluru is set to host Dire Straits Legacy (DSL), a band composed of musicians who previously recorded and toured with the legendary British rock band Dire Straits. The members include Alan Clark, Danny Cummings, Marco Cavigla, Phil Palmer and Mel Collins. A project that was formed from a shared love and respect for the music of the original band, DSL's live concerts feature iconic hits such as “Money for Nothing”, “Sultans of Swing”, “Romeo and Juliet” and “Brothers in Arms”. At Indiranagar Club, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, 14 January, 7.30pm. For details, visit www. skillboxes.com.