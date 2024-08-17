Children's art and culture spaces look beyond the metros
SummaryA niche, albeit growing, set of art and culture spaces for children is opening up in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns
In June, twin brothers Advay and Reyaansh Kapoor, 11, stepped into a new art and culture space, Centre for Art and Storytelling by Mysticeti in Varanasi. They enrolled for an immersive set of summer workshops conducted by mentors from across the country—ranging from poetry by Rohini Kejriwal to stop motion film using clay by visual artist Anushree Joshi. It was not just the nature of the workshops that made these sessions interesting but the location as well.
Located in Chaukaghat, five minutes from the city centre in Varanasi, Mysticeti is emerging as a favourite with families for its multidisciplinary approach to the arts. Mudita Kapoor, an architect and mother to Advay and Reyaansh, says the city did not have a space for children. “In metros such as Delhi and Bengaluru, it is common to have sessions by professionals who specialise in children’s activities. Here, until now, amateurs conducted art and craft classes. Mysticeti has changed that by bringing in expert mentors from different parts of the country, specialising in diverse mediums and forms that inspire children to think and create."
Run by Varanasi-based Stuti Sareen, 28, Mysticeti is part of the niche, albeit growing, set of cultural experience centres located in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. These centres are not just opening up new ways of thinking about art but are also rooted in the context of the city, and have emerged as meaningful spaces for both locals and families visiting from other parts of the country.