Children's art and culture spaces look beyond the metros

“A lot of curation in cultural spaces is aimed at adults. Children’s programmes are often a by-product. But we want to respond to their curiosity and imagination. Say, if we have a family coming in on a weekend, how will the general programming appeal to kids?" asks Singh. Hence the new centre for kids, which will engage those in the age group of 6-14 through books, design activities and art events. “We are working very closely with experts such as ThinkArts, based in Kolkata, who specialise in diverse programmes related to literature, visual and performing arts, storytelling, and more. Conversations are happening with the theatre and puppetry group, Katkatha, about creating an immersive puppet corner and other pedagogical activities. There are plans for a music wall in collaboration with Svaram from Auroville, who research and develop musical instruments," elaborates Singh. The vision is to keep the space flexible to allow for different kinds of curation to take place through the year.