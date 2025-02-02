How to start building an art collection
SummaryArt advisers list dos and don’ts for those who are just beginning their journey as collectors
Indian art is having a moment. The Hurun India Art List of 2024 recorded staggering sales for the top 50 artists from the country at ₹301 crore—a 19% increase from 2023. Even the entry point for the top 10 artists rose from ₹1.99 crore in 2021 to ₹7.70 crore in 2024, close to a 300% increase.
Art as an investment isn’t a new idea, but there seems to be a fresh infusion of interest, led by aspiring collectors in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. In a departure from convention, many are looking for art that is against the grain—diverse, digitally produced, carrying a value that isn’t merely measurable with money. They are looking for personal stories that resonate with them.