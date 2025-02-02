How to start building an art collection

The conscious consumer

Two decades back, when Farah Siddiqui started out as an art adviser, it was difficult for her to find someone to design a functional website. “Now you can buy and sell highly priced art online," she says. Along with art adviser Aqdas Tatli, Siddiqui put together major initiatives in India, including Elephant Parade in 2017. She founded Cultivate Art, a Mumbai-based space to bring together emerging artists and the next generation of collectors, in 2018. “The younger generation is more global in its outlook," she says. “They are not stuck to the idea of region, gender and nationality, like many of the earlier collectors of the Tagores, S.H. Raza, F.N. Souza, and Jamini Roy were."