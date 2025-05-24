Weekly planner: 6 events to beat the blues

MYTHOLOGY IN MOTION The latest edition of Kendra Dance Festival looks at stories from history and mythology that have endured over time. Organised by New Delhi-based cultural institution Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, this showcase features performances such as Meera, Parikrama and Karna. Produced and directed by Shobha Deepak Singh, the festival features the Kendra Dance Repertory, an ensemble of 15 artists trained in a style that brings together Kathak, Odissi, Mayurbhanj Chhau and various folk forms. This is the first time that the festival has introduced ticketed entry to highlight the value of live performances. At Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi, 25-28 May,

7-8.30pm.

A painting by Nandalal Bose on show at the 'Indian Modern Art: Evolution of Narratives' exhibition.

PIVOTAL PRACTICES Art Exposure, Kolkata, is presenting Indian Modern Art: Evolution of Narratives, a survey of artists whose practices shaped the contours of modern Indian art. The featured artists include Gaganendranath and Rabindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, F.N. Souza and Arpita Singh. The works on showcase range from the early 20th-century revivalist aspirations of the Bengal School. “The exhibition explores how artists redefined tradition, form, and identity in response to evolving political, social, and aesthetic contexts,” states the curatorial note. At Art Exposure, Kolkata, till 15 June, 11am-8pm (closed on Sunday).

A glimpse of the Da Vinci Genius-AI Immersive Experience.

A WALK WITH THE MASTERS Chat with Mona Lisa and walk through Starry Night in A Journey Through the Eyes of Masters, an AI-driven immersive show that brings together several works of Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh under one roof. At DLF Promenade, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, 24 May-31 August, 11am onwards.

A still from Aadyam Theatre's dance musical, 'Mumbai Star'.

DANCING STAR Presented by Aadyam Theatre, dance musical Mumbai Star follows the life of a young dancer who leaves his coastal hometown to win a talent competition in Mumbai. At St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra West, Mumbai, 24-25 May, 7.30pm/also 4pm on Sunday. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Artworks by Yogeeta Yadav for 'Elemental'.

HER OWN IMPRINT Elemental is a solo exhibition of abstract paintings by Yogeeta Yadav. The artist leaves impressions and marks across the layered surface of her works, drawing on primeval expressions of art. At ARTISANS’, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, till 31 May, 11am-7pm. For details, call 9324732348.

Muradabadi Biryani is on the menu of Rampuri Festival at JW Marriott Bengaluru.

A ROYAL FEAST

Curated by Khansama Nasir Hussain, Rampuri Festival, as the name suggests, celebrates Rampur’s royal cuisine. On offer will be dishes such as the Taark Korma, Chappli Kebab, Ratalu ke Nehari, Shaljam Zafrani, Muradabadi Biryani and Mirchi Ka Halwa. At Spice Terrace, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, till 1 June, 6.30-11pm. For details, call 8884675454.