Planner: 5 events that pack a punch this week

TEXTILE ARCHIVES Kallol Datta has always looked at the intersections of gender, history and politics in his textile practice. He carries these threads forward in his new solo, Volume IV: Truths, Half-Truths, Half Lies, Lies—his first at Experimenter’s Colaba space in Mumbai and third with the gallery overall. The project came about after Datta came across edits and proclamations for women, which were circulated across the Korean Peninsula and Japan between the 16th and early 20th centuries. Their impact is felt even today. Through this show, Datta continues his investigation of the clothing practices of these places over time. At Experimenter, Colaba, Mumbai till 20 August, 10.30am-6.30pm (Tuesday to Saturday).

Painting by Rashmimala, Oil palm tree, Elaeis guineensis 2025

RESILIENCE OF NATURE Gallery Espace is presenting Vadodara-based artist Rashmimala’s first solo, titled How We Breathe. The show includes recent works, which are centred around the vegetation and flora of the Capital and the North-East. Though she draws inspiration from the botanical drawings prevalent in the 18th-19th centuries, Rashmimala bases her documentation of vegetation in the 21st century. She looks at the resilience of nature, and its ability to heal itself, through examples of plants like ruderals, which grow easily on soil degraded by natural disasters or construction. At Gallery Espace, New Delhi, till 12 August, 11am-7pm (closed on Sunday).

A promotional image for the 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' musical produced by Phase 1 World, Bengaluru.

A MUSICAL SPECTACLE It’s going to be a musical week for Bengaluru. For, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns as an all-male pop opera, directed by music and theatre director Kevin Oliver and produced by Phase 1 World. With 16 songs spanning genres from energy rock anthems and pop grooves to semi-classical Indian melodies and Broadway ballads, and over 100 male vocalists performing, the production promises to be a sonic treat. Adding a grand element to things are Dubai's celebrated couturiers Michael Cinco and Furne One Amato. “The visual centerpiece—the Dreamcoat itself—weighs over 21 kilos and features more than 30 fabrics and textures, crafted to shimmer, ripple, and evolve with every musical passage,” reveals the press note. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town, Bengaluru, 17 -19 July, 8pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

Beef and Bone is on the limited edition Nikkei Menu by chef Randy Cultivo.

NIKKEI, SERVED FRESH Wabi Sabi at The Oberoi, Bengaluru is hosting a limited edition Nikkei Menu by chef Randy Cultivo. The menu, inspired by chef Cultivo's explorations of the cuisine and his travels around Peru, includes signature dishes like the Tiradito, Beef and Bone, The Wabi Sabi Sizzle and Ceviche de Atún with fresh jalapeño peppers. While vegetarian options include Fruit ceviche and Three carrots and H, desserts include Chimu Reimagined, Caviar Box and Flavours of Yutori. At Wabi Sabi at The Oberoi, Bengaluru, 10-27 July, for lunch and dinner. For reservations, call +91 80 2558 5858.

The promotional poster for Superqueens directed by Vivek Mansukhani.