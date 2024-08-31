Weekly planner: 6 events that pack a punch

Linking real and digital Delhi-based artist duo Thukral & Tagra is presenting a new collection of paintings in their latest show, Arboretum—Ebb and Flow. The works explore the relationship between the real and the digital. This is the second edition of the Arboretum series and it engages with the cultural history of trees. “From Kashmir to Japan, Arboretum—Ebb and Flow maps the recent journeys of the artist-duo through hyper-realistic and intensely detailed painterly effects and unconventional shapes of the canvas,” states the exhibition note. The trees offer the artists a canvas to talk about stories of conflict, the self and the idea of home. On view at Nature Morte, Mumbai, till 12 October, 11am-7 pm, Monday to Saturday.

A photograph on display at the DAG exhibition, Histories in the Making: Photographing Indian Monuments, 1855-1920.

Photographs as witness From the ancient inner temple at Nowshera by Samuel Bourne to the Sanchi Stupa by Lala Deen Dayal—some early photographs of Indian monuments can be seen in Histories in the Making: Photographing Indian Monuments, 1855-1920. Curated by Sudeshna Guha, former curatorial manager and research associate of the photographic collection, Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge, the show looks at photography’s role in India’s history, exploring “how the changing technologies... subtly modified the nature of the colonial gaze.” At DAG, Delhi, till 12 October, 10.30am-7pm, Monday-Saturday.

Musicians from the band Fakira and Langas & Manganiyars

Bengali folk music meets desert melodies The musical event, Sanskriti Sarita: Fakira x Langas & Manganiyars, brings together two bands—Fakira, known for their work that explores Bengal’s ancient folk traditions, and the Langas & Manganiyars, popular for bringing alive melodies that delve into Rajasthan’s history. Among the performing artistes are Timir Biswas (vocals), Kunal Biswas (bass guitar), Chayan Chakraborty (acoustic/electric guitar), Apurba Das (acoustic/electric guitar), Avirup Das (drums/percussion), Anurag Bhattacharya (percussion), Talab Khan Barna (vocals), Ameen Khan Satto (vocals), Dare Khan (harmonium), Zakir Khan (khartal), Dayam Khan (dholak) and Firoj Khan (morchang). At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield, on 31 August-1 September, 9.30pm onwards. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

Browse and shop for all the art you want at the Artix 3.0 exhibition at The Claridges Hotel, Delhi

Art under one roof The third edition of travelling art show, Artix 3.0, will bring together paintings, textiles, jewellery and photographs—all inside a hotel—from close to 10 galleries and independent artists and brands. The participants include Artrise Art, 108 Art Projects, Aanchal Garg, Lotus arts de Vivre and Aadyam Handwoven. At The Claridges Hotel, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi, from 30 August- 1 September, 11am-8pm.

A still from Jaya: A Rock Musical Of The Mahabharata

An epic gets the rock treatment Written by Sandeep Kanjilal and directed by Lillete Dubey, Jaya: A Rock Musical of The Mahabharata, in English, presents major events of the epic in a montage style through the eyes of Yudhishthira, the eldest Pandava brother. At Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, NCPA Marg, on 31 August-1 September. 4pm/7.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

A poster of the 55-minute long film that traces the history of Tamil Nadu's capital city.