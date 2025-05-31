Planner: 4 events that make this a jazzy week

AN EVENING OF JAZZ Colombian jazz musician Jesus Molina is back in Mumbai after his 2023 performance. This time, he will be performing with an ensemble, which includes guitarist Rock Choi, Alex Polydroff on bass and Cain Daniel on drums at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. A graduate from the Berklee College of Music and winner of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, Molina combines many musical talents—he is pianist and a vocalist with a keen interest in technology, who brings together jazz, Latin beats and Middle Eastern influences in his harmonies. Some of his other inspirations include Oscar Peterson, Art Tatum, Bill Evans. At the Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, 5 June, 7.30pm.

A diptych by photographer Shahid Datawala for 'Jhalak'.

CAPTURING URBAN LIFE Gallery Espace is hosting a solo show of images, Jhalak, by photographer Shahid Datawala. The photos were taken over a year from 2018-19 and “offer fleeting glimpses—jhalaks—of Mumbai’s teeming humanity,” as the gallery note states. Datawala took these images while walking and cycling from his home in Dadar to different neighbourhoods. “Datawala arranges the images into diptychs creating connections through similar colour palettes, aligned shapes or related concepts—for instance, a man in blue-shirt and with an orange lolly paired with a woman in blue sari…,” states the note. At Gallery Espace, Delhi, till 14 June, 11am-7pm, closed on Sunday.

Musician Lala Tamar is of Brazillian-Moroccan descent.

A FUSION OF THE PAST & PRESENT

Lala Tamar, vocalist, dancer, and guimbry player from Morocco is in Bengaluru to perform with her pop quartet. As a Sephardic jew of Amazigh heritage, Tamar reinterprets the musical legacies of north Africa with an intensely personal and modern voice. The global performer's music fuses gnawa trance, flamenco, Berber rhythms, and Ladino song traditions with contemporary pop, jazz, and electronic elements. For her live act, Tamar will be joined by Ofer Ronen on flamenco Guitar and palmas, Oussama Menay on bass and vocals and Habib Baychou on drums and vocals. At Windmills, Bengaluru, 31 May, 9.30 pm onwards. Tickets on windmills-india.com.

An archival photo of The Great Eastern Hotel, Kolkata in 1865.

REVISITING A CITY'S HISTORY City Scripts by the Indian Institute for Human Settlements is hosting an online conversation where writer and filmmaker Ruchir Joshi will be discussing his latest novel, Great Eastern Hotel, with Rupleena Bose. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the novel unfolds within the opulent Great Eastern Hotel, where lives of revolutionaries, artists, spies, and colonial officials collide, reads a press note about the book. This session is part of City Scripts’ year-long curation Planting Gardens of Public Memories. On 4 June, 6.30pm. For details and registration, visit cityscripts.iihs.co.in.