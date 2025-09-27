Planner: Get into the festive spirit with good art and music

DHRUPAD UTSAV

The annual Dhrupad Utsav is back in Bengaluru for its ninth edition. Organised by the Dhrupad Sansthan Bhopal and Sunaad Bengaluru, the annual festival aims to celebrate and promote the 5,000-year-old classical music tradition. This particular edition pays tribute to stalwarts such as Ustad Zia Mohiuddin Dagar and Pandit Ramakant Gundecha. The vision is to give a platform to young, upcoming musicians alongside seasoned veterans. In the past, the festival has travelled to several cities across the country, including Pune, Delhi, Udaipur and Chennai. At Alliance Francaise de Bangalore and The Bangalore Room, till 28 September, 6pm onwards.

An artwork by Yashwant Deshmukh.

THE QUALITY OF SPACE

Art Alive is presenting a solo exhibition of works by Yashwant Deshmukh. Titled Horizons of Memory, the show carries forth the artist’s engagement with the metaphysical quality of space and architecture. He creates worlds, which feature abstracted architectural elements, thereby creating a bridge between the inhabited and the imagined. Though his childhood memories of growing up in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, have informed his work, Deshmukh’s approach is not steeped in nostalgia; he treats his lived experiences as “atmospheres”. There is a sense of tactility in his works, as he creates textured surfaces. At Art Alive Gallery, Panchsheel New Delhi, till 30 September, 11am-7pm (Sunday closed).

An anamorphic painting by the late Shereen Miller.

A NEW MUSEUM IN THE CITY

Bengaluru is all set to get a new arts space as the Miller Museum of Anamorphic Art is opening in Cooke Town. The inauguration will also be accompanied by an exhibition of works by the late Shereen Miller, who conceptualised the museum. Born and brought up in Bengaluru, the artist spent 55 years living across four continents. Later in life, she wanted to bring her artwork back home and create a space for anamorphic art. This genre brings together art, science and mathematics to challenge the set perception of reality. It blends abstraction and realism to create illusions that “engage the viewer, making them an active participant in uncovering hidden images that seem to shift, move and transform before their eyes,” states the museum note. The museum will open on 28 September in Cooke Town, Bengaluru, 4.40 pm.

'Afterglow' candle stand designed by Priyanka Shah for Nilaya Anthology's show, 'A Gathering of Light'.

HOLDERS OF LIGHT

Curated by Tanish Malji and Maithili Goradia, A Gathering of Light is a show that brings together a select group of artists and makers from varied disciplines and mediums, to showcase candle stands as a modern collectible. Among the participants are Yaazd Contractor (The Back Studio), Claymen, Priyanka Shah, Nongothung Ezung, Shed, and Priti Pugalia (Craftboat). At Gallery 2, Nilaya Anthology, Lower Parel, Mumbai, till 30 October, 11am–7.30pm.

A scene from Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s dance-drama, 'Ram'.

RAMAYANA RETOLD

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s dance-drama Ram documents the life of Lord Ram. The 150-minute production draws together classical and folk dance traditions, including Kathakali, Kathak, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kalaripayattu and Mayurbhanj Chhau. At Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Delhi, till 14 October, 6.30pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.