Lounge Loves: Agatha Christie podcasts, a classic Casio watch and more
Also featured this week, plastic figurines by Stefano Colferai and dream real estate reels
Fun plasticine oddities
A decade ago, Milan-based graphic designer Stefano Colferai decided to switch things up and work with his hands and experience more tactility. Today, Colferai is gaining visibility for his weird yet wonderful plasticine figurines. In some of his projects, the sculptures are protagonists in a still life scene—his work for Hollywood Reporter late last year featured a photograph of plasticine versions of American reality TV stars. Zanier expressions of the way he looks at daily life however, show up in the stop-motion sequences he makes with such models. “Feeling the breeze", with a boy in shorts standing directly in front of an electric fan, was cathartic to watch as I hunker down in this heat wave; and “Heavy head" in which the boy struggles like an upturned bug will make any overthinker stop and laugh. —Vangmayi Parakala