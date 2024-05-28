Lounge Loves: Agatha Christie podcasts, a classic Casio watch and more

A decade ago, Milan-based graphic designer Stefano Colferai decided to switch things up and work with his hands and experience more tactility. Today, Colferai is gaining visibility for his weird yet wonderful plasticine figurines. In some of his projects, the sculptures are protagonists in a still life scene—his work for Hollywood Reporter late last year featured a photograph of plasticine versions of American reality TV stars. Zanier expressions of the way he looks at daily life however, show up in the stop-motion sequences he makes with such models. “Feeling the breeze", with a boy in shorts standing directly in front of an electric fan, was cathartic to watch as I hunker down in this heat wave; and “Heavy head" in which the boy struggles like an upturned bug will make any overthinker stop and laugh. —Vangmayi Parakala

Christie demystified

A while ago, I embarked on an exercise I call “The Agatha Christie Project" in my head. I re-read a Christie novel, watch available adaptations, and listen to the related episode on All About Agatha, a podcast dedicated to discussing every novel and short story written by the Queen of Crime. As far as Christie podcasts go, this is the definitive one, going into the minutest details of every mystery and ranking each novel for elements like plot mechanics, plot credibility, characterisation, setting and tone and how stuck in its time it is. It is a deep dive into Christie’s world, including how her personal life crept into her work; for a murder mystery nerd and fan of Dame Agatha’s prolific output, a treasure trove. —Shrabonti Bagchi

Rediscovering a classic

Every watch enthusiast wants a Casio F-91W. The minimalistic, functional watch sits nicely on your wrist for every purpose—be it a casual dinner or a high-priority meeting. Everyone from former US president Barack Obama to actor Ryan Reynolds (in the movie Free Guy) have worn it. Despite having two F-91Ws in my watch collection, I was on the lookout for another. I was lucky enough to find a rare model from the series—the F-91W-3—which has at least five colourways. Unlike the original blue F-91W-1, the F-91W-3 is a mix of dark green, orange and white colour schemes. The green outer border blends well with the orange alarm chronograph sign and button arrows. The retro watch is still a looker. —Nitin Sreedhar

Own a villa, in your dreams

Want to buy a three-bedroom house in Primrose Hill, London, just a few minutes away from Regent’s Park ? Shell out £4 million. Or do you fancy a Soho duplex condo, with exposed brick walls and 18 oversized windows showing views of a busy New York? Just for $3.7 million, it could be yours. The Instagram algorithm has figured out my latest interest and stress-busting exercise: designing the interiors of lavish properties across the world and living inside them—all imaginary, of course. These days property dealer-turned-real-estate content creators keep showing up on my feed, showing me ready-to-move-into houses that offer luxuries like fireplace in a Mumbai villa, a sauna in a Dubai apartment, and a park-like kitchen garden in Tuscany. So what if I can’t afford them—daydreaming doesn’t cost a thing. —Pooja Singh

