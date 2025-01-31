Why curators are the caregivers of the art world

In the world of the fine arts, thanks to the expertise of legendary curators like Hans Ulrich Obrist, curation has become a multidisciplinary field, with its distinctive vocabulary and politics. It is offered as a course in several institutions across the West, though not yet in India, where exhibitions have long been a joint enterprise of artists and gallerists. With the rise of conceptual art in the 2000s, along with the growth of a global market for Indian art, the curator’s role has become ever more important—as an arbiter between the artist and their audiences.