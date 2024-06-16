A show by Sahmat takes a stand on democratic principles

While some of the artists have handed in existing works, others have made them especially in response to the curatorial brief. Ram Rahman’s digital print on sunboard, titled InCollapse Zindabad, of a broken bust of Jawaharlal Nehru juxtaposed with pictures of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh speaks volumes. Rahman reveals that the “damaged bust of Nehru was found in the ruined Gol Market (in 2013) building in Delhi, lying in filth and trash. It was much later I remembered that sculptor B.C. Sanyal had a studio there (also Ram Kumar) after Partition, so very possibly this was a remnant of Sanyal’s studio". He feels that the work is really about the projected or attempted decay of memory of those who led our liberation and laid the foundations for our modern state.