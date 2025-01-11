‘Once Upon a Time in Bombay’: An exhibition that is a love letter to the city

A series of paintings on showcase at DAG, Mumbai, showcase Bombay’s transformation from a colonial centre and a major port into the megapolis that we know as Mumbai today. Titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Bombay’, the exhibition, which opened as part of the Mumbai Gallery Weekend, chronicles the city’s evolving landscapes through the 19th and 20th centuries. There is an evocative painting by L.N. Taskar, which showcases women in traditional attire at a temple. Another one by S.G. Thakar Singh shows the beaches of the city as they once were—clean, devoid of the crowd of humanity that is the norm now, bathed in evening light with fishing boats bobbing in the sea, and a group of fisherfolk watching on.
In a canvas by Austrian artist Walter Langhammer—also an influential member of the Bombay Art Society committee— canvas, bustling streetscapes come to life. Ashish Anand terms this show as a love letter to the city—one that looks at some of the key facets of the city, from its natural landscapes, a mix of colonial and traditional Indian architecture, and the people, who infuse life into it. “The exhibition evokes a sense of nostalgia, of a city as it was painted by Indian and Western artists in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, to which we can time-travel through these enthralling works," he adds.
The city has served as a fertile ground for art and culture both pre and post-Independence. It has served as a backdrop to the rise of modernism and for the establishment of art institutions. The showcase, both in terms of artworks as well as choice of artists, hopes to bring this facet out through the three sections—’Sacred & Storied’, ‘By the Sea’, and ‘Cityscapes in Time’.
According to Anand, the Bombay School was one of the forerunners of modernism, with its institutional pedagogy having roots in the Sir J.J. School of Art. “Bombay was fortunate to have excellent artists such as Charles Gerrard, Pestonji Bomanji, L. N. Taskar, N. R. Sardesai, M. S. Joshi, A. M. Mali, Baburao Sadwelkar, G. S. Haldankar and D. C. Joglekar, all of whose works are included in the exhibition." he elaborates. It represents the Progressives with a canvas by K. H. Ara while also highlighting unique practices such as that of S.G. Thakar Singh. The latter, despite having no formal training, went on to achieve great proficiency in the academic style of painting spanning landscapes, portraits and still life.
Our perception of Mumbai is a very modern one, that of a financial and urban centre. However, there is a strong history behind this evolution of reclamation of land, of a fragmented cluster of seven islands, inhabited bu fisherfolk, coming together. Archival material such as the ‘Map of the Island of Bombay’, made in 1923, depicts this transformation over the course of the 19th century. It details the land acquisition and development activities in Bombay, particularly under the administration of the Municipal Corporation and the Municipal Trust. The survey was conducted by J F Watson, one of the East India Company Engineers.
It’s interesting to see how the city carries a history as fluid and dynamic as the waters that surround it.This geographical metamorphosis set the stage for Bombay’s rise as a port city, drawing traders, sailors, and settlers from across the continent. “This diversity of the cityscapes, and the intermingling of diverse communities, can be found chronicled in the section Cityscapes in Time, especially in the works of Baburao Sadwelkar, and N. R. Sardesai," explains Anand. In Sardesai’s nearly-rustic portrayal in Wadala – near Bombay and Where Now Stands the Gangalbhoy Baths!, we find a city that is now almost unrecognisable and even unimaginable. “Baburao Sadwelkar’s Excavation in the Mazagaon Area hinges on the cusp of modernity that builds the narrative of an ever-changing city," he adds.
In the section, ‘By the Sea’, one can find a glimpse of the evolving city through theView of Bombay showing Fort from the 1860s by an unidentified British School artist and also in Bombay from Malabar Hill by Night, made in c.1950, again by an unidentified artist. Both of these capture the journey of a city from a sleepy port town to a bustling metropolis.
‘Once Upon a Time in Bombay’ is a prelude to a larger exhibition rooted in the city. “Bombay’s ports not only facilitated the flow of goods like textiles and spices but also of ideas, creating an intellectual and artistic hub that shaped India’s modern identity. This interplay of geography, trade, and people transformed a string of islands into Mumbai, a city that thrives on its layered histories, its diversity, and indomitable spirit. And that is what the larger exhibition will show," says Anand. The upcoming show will feature mid-19th century photographs about construction of railways and bridges cutting through hills and mountains. This will be complemented with material from the late 19th century, which will highlight the escalation in urban development such as the construction of Victoria Terminus and the setting up of institutions such as the Prince of Wales Museum (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya) and Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum.
The show can be viewed at DAG, Mumbai, till 12 January.