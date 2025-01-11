‘Once Upon a Time in Bombay’: An exhibition that is a love letter to the city

‘Once Upon a Time in Bombay’ is a prelude to a larger exhibition rooted in the city. “Bombay’s ports not only facilitated the flow of goods like textiles and spices but also of ideas, creating an intellectual and artistic hub that shaped India’s modern identity. This interplay of geography, trade, and people transformed a string of islands into Mumbai, a city that thrives on its layered histories, its diversity, and indomitable spirit. And that is what the larger exhibition will show," says Anand. The upcoming show will feature mid-19th century photographs about construction of railways and bridges cutting through hills and mountains. This will be complemented with material from the late 19th century, which will highlight the escalation in urban development such as the construction of Victoria Terminus and the setting up of institutions such as the Prince of Wales Museum (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya) and Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum.