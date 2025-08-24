Celebrating a century: The artistic legacy of three Indian modernists

In 2002, Tyeb Mehta’s triptych Celebration, which drew inspiration from the Charak festival of the Santhals, sold for ₹1.5 crore at Christie’s. This set the highest price for an Indian painting for the auction house at the time. Girish Shahane, who was the editor of ART India magazine back in 1998, remembers visiting Mehta’s home in Andheri, Mumbai, for a cover story on the artist. It was then that Mehta revealed an interesting story behind Celebration.

The artist, who began his creative journey as a film editor at Famous Studios in Mumbai before graduating from Sir J.J. School of Art in 1952, later became a member of the Progressive Artists’ Group. He was commissioned by Times Bank (which later merged with HDFC Bank) to work on the triptych. Every Sunday, the artist would carry the three panels to his neighbour’s home when the latter would take his family out on weekend outings. It was only once a week that he saw the work develop in its entirety. The rest of the days, he focused on painting each panel, since there was limited space in his own home.

Shahane has now been roped in by the Tyeb Mehta Foundation and Vadehra Art Gallery, Delhi, for a forthcoming “tribute exhibition" to be held early next year as part of the artist’s centennial celebrations. “We will feature works by friends of Tyeb Mehta besides showing works of contemporary artists inspired by him," says Roshini Vadehra, director, Vadehra Art Gallery. Besides showing films and holding discussions on Mehta’s artistic practice, a lot of the books on the artist, published by the gallery in the past, will be going into reprint. This includes Tyeb Mehta: Ideas, Images, Exchanges, which Vadehra describes as an essential read as the artist himself worked closely on it in the early 1970s. Later, in a subsequent edition, curator and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote added a fresh perspective on the artist’s method of working and his contribution as an Indian modernist.

This is a significant year for art enthusiasts to explore key artistic practices of Ram Kumar, Mehta, F.N. Souza, Krishen Khanna and V.S. Gaitonde, who shaped the course of modern Indian art. Each of them have marked key milestones between 2024-25. The length and breadth of their practices are deeply enmeshed with the growth of modern India as it emerged from the horrors of Partition and embarked on a path of nationbuilding. The centenary celebrations, through exhibitions, reprints of books, a retelling of stories via films, documentaries, seminars,and talks, allow for a thorough investigation of Indian modernism when viewed both through their individual practices and in juxtaposition with one another.