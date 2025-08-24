Celebrating a century: The artistic legacy of three Indian modernists

Another artist whose centenary year is being celebrated this year is Satish Gujral. His autobiography, A Brush with Life, is also getting reprinted to release in time for a landmark exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, in January 2026. The book, which came out in 1997, was edited by writer Khushwant Singh, and brought forth the personal struggles of the artist with a hearing impairment and his subsequent rise as one of the most important modernists in India. With over 150 works of art on display, the Satish Gujral Centennial Exhibition, according to Kishore Singh, curator of the show, will look into the catalytic moments that shaped his practice. By recreating the artist’s studio and his library (Gujral was a prolific reader), the exhibition will allow visitors to understand the artist as a person, and what motivated him to paint, sculpt and create the way he did. The Gujral Foundation, which is putting together the retrospective and a year-long programming with Kishore Singh, is also in the process of getting rights to mainstream films related to Partition—an event which hugely impacted Gujral. Besides the retrospective, Gujral House—where he resided till the end of his life—will display and explore key facets of his architectural practice as well.