Celebrating a century: The artistic legacy of three Indian modernists

In 2002, Tyeb Mehta’s triptych Celebration, which drew inspiration from the Charak festival of the Santhals, sold for ₹1.5 crore at Christie’s. This set the highest price for an Indian painting for the auction house at the time. Girish Shahane, who was the editor of ART India magazine back in 1998, remembers visiting Mehta’s home in Andheri, Mumbai, for a cover story on the artist. It was then that Mehta revealed an interesting story behind Celebration.
The artist, who began his creative journey as a film editor at Famous Studios in Mumbai before graduating from Sir J.J. School of Art in 1952, later became a member of the Progressive Artists’ Group. He was commissioned by Times Bank (which later merged with HDFC Bank) to work on the triptych. Every Sunday, the artist would carry the three panels to his neighbour’s home when the latter would take his family out on weekend outings. It was only once a week that he saw the work develop in its entirety. The rest of the days, he focused on painting each panel, since there was limited space in his own home.
Shahane has now been roped in by the Tyeb Mehta Foundation and Vadehra Art Gallery, Delhi, for a forthcoming “tribute exhibition" to be held early next year as part of the artist’s centennial celebrations. “We will feature works by friends of Tyeb Mehta besides showing works of contemporary artists inspired by him," says Roshini Vadehra, director, Vadehra Art Gallery. Besides showing films and holding discussions on Mehta’s artistic practice, a lot of the books on the artist, published by the gallery in the past, will be going into reprint. This includes Tyeb Mehta: Ideas, Images, Exchanges, which Vadehra describes as an essential read as the artist himself worked closely on it in the early 1970s. Later, in a subsequent edition, curator and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote added a fresh perspective on the artist’s method of working and his contribution as an Indian modernist.
This is a significant year for art enthusiasts to explore key artistic practices of Ram Kumar, Mehta, F.N. Souza, Krishen Khanna and V.S. Gaitonde, who shaped the course of modern Indian art. Each of them have marked key milestones between 2024-25. The length and breadth of their practices are deeply enmeshed with the growth of modern India as it emerged from the horrors of Partition and embarked on a path of nationbuilding. The centenary celebrations, through exhibitions, reprints of books, a retelling of stories via films, documentaries, seminars,and talks, allow for a thorough investigation of Indian modernism when viewed both through their individual practices and in juxtaposition with one another.
“These artists changed the way we look at Indian art today. Not just that, they built the market with record-breaking prices at international auctions. We need to continue looking at why their practice continues to matter even today," explains Uday Jain, director, Dhoomimal Gallery, Delhi. He is in the process of editing a rare unreleased audio interview of Ram Kumar that was done with art and film critic Vinod Bharadwaj some years ago. The audio recording will be released along with some of Kumar’s early sketches done in the 1960s at important art fairs in the upcoming months, and early next year, in a bid to celebrate the Delhi-based artist’s unique position in Indian modernism.
Events to commemorate the artist, who celebrated his centenary year in 2024, continue to spill into this year as well. For instance, Kumar Art Gallery, Delhi, will be holding group shows in the coming months, highlighting practices of both Mehta and Kumar. One of the earliest art galleries to sign artists such as Krishen Khanna, Mehta and Kumar, among others, on monthly commissions while also hosting some of their earliest shows, the gallery plans to hold a show coinciding with India Art Fair in 2026. The Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru, is currently showing Shape of a Thought: Letters from Ram Kumar that juxtaposes the artist’s paintings and writing. Kumar was a prolific writer before he became known for his paintings, particularly his abstract renditions of landscapes.
The exhibition continues till 26 October and also features the film The Spaces in Between by writer and filmmaker Naveed Mulki; it explores letter exchanges between Ram Kumar and his friends talking about life, art and the world. The immersive exhibition also encourages audiences to write letters to themselves, to their loved ones or strangers, or even to a city through a set of prompts.
Another artist whose centenary year is being celebrated this year is Satish Gujral. His autobiography, A Brush with Life, is also getting reprinted to release in time for a landmark exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, in January 2026. The book, which came out in 1997, was edited by writer Khushwant Singh, and brought forth the personal struggles of the artist with a hearing impairment and his subsequent rise as one of the most important modernists in India. With over 150 works of art on display, the Satish Gujral Centennial Exhibition, according to Kishore Singh, curator of the show, will look into the catalytic moments that shaped his practice. By recreating the artist’s studio and his library (Gujral was a prolific reader), the exhibition will allow visitors to understand the artist as a person, and what motivated him to paint, sculpt and create the way he did. The Gujral Foundation, which is putting together the retrospective and a year-long programming with Kishore Singh, is also in the process of getting rights to mainstream films related to Partition—an event which hugely impacted Gujral. Besides the retrospective, Gujral House—where he resided till the end of his life—will display and explore key facets of his architectural practice as well.
BUILDING A MARKET
Less than five months ago, Mehta’s Trussed Bull (1956), auctioned by Saffronart at its 25th anniversary sale, achieved a world record for the artist when it sold for ₹61.80 crore, nearly nine times its higher estimate. This marked the beginning of a year-long collaboration between Saffronart and Tyeb Mehta Foundation to celebrate the centenary of the artist. Two weeks ago, the Conversations with Chai event at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, featured an annual memorial lecture delivered by Hoskote followed by the Tyeb Mehta Foundation’s announcement of scholarships for students at Sir J.J. School of Art.
This also included the release of a limited-edition portfolio of 13 prints selected by the late artist’s wife Sakina Mehta. These works span his six-decade career and reflect the evolution of his singular artistic voice. Later in the year, Saffronart and Tyeb Mehta Foundation will release a short film offering a personal glimpse into Mehta’s life, besides publications on the artist, and a retrospective exhibition presented at the Saffronart Foundation and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) booths in collaboration with The Tyeb Mehta Foundation, at the upcoming edition of Art Mumbai in November.
At its upcoming auction next month, Pundole’s, Mumbai, is representing works by Kumar and Mehta, besides several other artists. While Mehta’s work is an Untitled oil from 1983 estimated at ₹8-12 crore, Ram Kumar’s work is estimated at ₹60-80 lakh. Shahane, though, makes an important point, that while not everything in art should be about numbers, the attention to high prices at auctions eventually increases the amount of scholarly attention paid to these works. This creates the motivation for works to be preserved for future generations. Manoj Mansukhani, director, marketing at Mumbai-based AstaGuru Auction House reckons that this year stands as a milestone in the story of Indian modern art. “The distinct yet interwoven legacies of Ram Kumar, Tyeb Mehta, and Satish Gujral, chart the evolution of a nation’s artistic voice… together these three modernists transcended boundaries— between figuration and abstraction; painting and architecture; tradition and modernity, leaving behind not just masterworks but a legacy that resonates ever more powerfully a century on with collectors and connoisseurs continuing to celebrate, pursue, and preserve their art" he says.
Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based art and culture writer.