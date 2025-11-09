Art Mumbai 2025: Women artists in focus at the new Sculpture Park

The cultural landscape across India is acquiring greater depth with new micro fairs coming up in different cities and existing festivals going from strength to strength. This year, India Art Fair’s inaugural IAF EDI+IONS took place in Hyderabad (1-2 November) in a bid to have city specific programming and strengthen art hubs across the country. The inaugural edition of the Jodhpur Arts Week, an endeavour by the Public Arts Trust of India, took place in October. Next month, Kochi will play host to the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, curated by Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces Goa. It will feature the work of 66 artists/collectives from over 25 countries. In December, Panjim will turn into a backdrop for the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Serendipity Arts Festival, with an expanded set of curators and interdisciplinary projects.