Art Mumbai 2024: An emerging platform for contemporary South Asian voices
SummaryAt the forthcoming edition of Art Mumbai, galleries showcase the latest in modern and contemporary art
The 2024 edition of Art Mumbai is all set to showcase modern and contemporary art from across the globe with a special focus on visual vocabularies from South Asia. The 71 participating galleries and three foundations include Vadehra Art Gallery, DAG, Experimenter, Galerie Isa, Emami Art, Galleria Continua, Rossi & Rossi and Volte Masters. “Global participation has notably increased with significant works coming in from international galleries. Some are bringing masterpieces by 20th century icons such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Anish Kapoor," says Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder, Art Mumbai. The past year has been one of learning and reflection, with the team identifying ways of elevating the experience for visitors. “We have broadened the scope of Art Mumbai by integrating diverse cultural expressions, including pop-up theatre, dance performances, and live music," he adds.
The speaker series, in collaboration with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Delhi, too has expanded in its scale. A host of panels and discussions are being planned. One session will focus on at the contribution of women in conflict zones as seen through the lens of visual arts. The idea is to challenge prevailing gender norms and look at ways of promoting an equitable society. As technology and Artificial Intelligence continue to impact the way art is being produced as well as consumed, one of the conversations focuses on the legal and ethical implications of AI. “It’s crucial to understand the opportunities and challenges it presents for the art world," says Vazirani. “We are expanding our examination of South Asia’s role on the global stage, while also delving into legacy building through patronage and philosophy."
