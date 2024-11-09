Art Mumbai 2024: An emerging platform for contemporary South Asian voices

The speaker series, in collaboration with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Delhi, too has expanded in its scale. A host of panels and discussions are being planned. One session will focus on at the contribution of women in conflict zones as seen through the lens of visual arts. The idea is to challenge prevailing gender norms and look at ways of promoting an equitable society. As technology and Artificial Intelligence continue to impact the way art is being produced as well as consumed, one of the conversations focuses on the legal and ethical implications of AI. “It’s crucial to understand the opportunities and challenges it presents for the art world," says Vazirani. “We are expanding our examination of South Asia’s role on the global stage, while also delving into legacy building through patronage and philosophy."

The speaker series, in collaboration with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Delhi, too has expanded in its scale. A host of panels and discussions are being planned. One session will focus on at the contribution of women in conflict zones as seen through the lens of visual arts. The idea is to challenge prevailing gender norms and look at ways of promoting an equitable society. As technology and Artificial Intelligence continue to impact the way art is being produced as well as consumed, one of the conversations focuses on the legal and ethical implications of AI. “It’s crucial to understand the opportunities and challenges it presents for the art world," says Vazirani. “We are expanding our examination of South Asia’s role on the global stage, while also delving into legacy building through patronage and philosophy."

Shruti Mahajan, 'Nishaan/Traces', (2024), Prisma color pencil and glass marker on grey paper board. Image: courtesy Shrine Empire

Galleries from across the country are making the most of this new platform to showcase contemporary practices. Shrine Empire, Delhi, for instance, is taking the dialogue around textile art forward with the works of Hema Shironi and Renuka Rajiv. Additionally, Baaraan and Moonis Ijlal will debut their works based on identity, memory and sociopolitical changes in Mumbai at this event. “The gallery brings the concept of home and belonging with Hema Shironi and Shruti Mahajan’s works. While Hema looks at migration and personal history, Shruti looks at politics of the border, overlapping it with the idea of a home," state Anahita Taneja and Shefali Somani, directors, Shrine Empire, in an email interview.

Another Delhi-based gallery, Blueprint12, is highlighting artists who perform the meditative acts of weaving, stitching, knotting and quilting through their works. “The act of hand-making becomes a way to meditate on time, memory, identity and resilience, with each fibre or strip of paper carrying the trace of the artist’s meditative practice," states the gallery note. One of the most evocative works on display is by Kaimurai, a moniker for Abishek Ganesh J. Nebulous forms in natural indigo are created on khadi. The Bengaluru-based artist follows the rhythms of Carnatic music and architecture, and his subconscious takes over while creating his work.

Kaimurai, 'Unformed Form XI', (2024), natural Indigo on khadi textile. Image: courtesy Blueprint12

Akara Contemporary from Mumbai is showcasing three young artists, Arjuna Gunarathne, Saanthia Bulchandani and Yogesh Rai for the first time at an art fair. London-based Bulchandani uses monochrome to create fantastical and imaginative works. There is a meditative, almost melancholic, tone to her drawings and ink paintings as she considers solitude and relationships of humans and animals with domestic spaces.

More figurative works can be seen at Mumbai’s Galerie Isa, where Indian-origin Anoushka Mirchandani and Ricky Vasan reflect on feelings of otherness and of the immigrant experience. Vasan’s work, at first seems like a scene of a vibrant gathering, but then you start noticing other details—of individuals standing apart from a group, looking down and detached. In Mirchandani’s Where the Cattails Whisper, shadows play an integral role in depicting identity transformations of a woman in a foreign land. They showcase abstract and miniature works by artists such as Gregor Hildebrandt, Russna Kaur, Idris Khan, Vipeksha Gupta, and more.