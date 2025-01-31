Artists break stereotypes around caste

In another essay, What and Who is Art For? A New Generation of Dalit Artists have some Answers published in 2024 in ArtReview, Yengde writes, “A Dalit as a creator and a subject is a new form now visible in galleries, art festivals and commissioned works. It’s important to say that the Dalit does not exist apart from the world. The Dalit artist is finding a kinship with the outcastes of the wider world, not least via the lineage of colonisation but also through the modern archives that these communities have created… It is incumbent upon the art world to take notice of this and theorise this freshness."