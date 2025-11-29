Planner: 6 events to bookmark this weekend

ARTISTIC SERIES Artisera is presenting Laxman Aelay’s solo show, titled Silent Conversations. The artist’s visual vocabulary is rooted in the indigenous culture of rural Telangana. His figurative paintings have always featured vibrant colours and a folk idiom. However, this new show marks a shift in his practice as he explores the spontaneity of drawing using black ink. The exhibition brings together six series—Eight Myths, Murmured Narratives, Sixty@60, Remembering Souza, Domesticated Animalia and Inked Reflections. Besides drawings, the show also features paintings and sculptures. At Artisera, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, 29 November to 10 January, 11am-6pm, Monday to Saturday.

View full Image Blue Room, a 2025 painting by Niloofar Rahnama

INHERITED HISTORIES Works by artists such as Arieno Kera, Monali Meher, Katayoun Karami and Sejal Parekh are being shown at the exhibition, Appearing. The group presentation at Vida Heydari Contemporary, or VHC, explores how we enter, hold and resist the spaces that we inhabit. The curation by Yash Vikram, who lives and works in New Delhi and Varanasi, looks at how space “shapes our bodies, dictates movement, and is continually negotiated through presence, memory and quiet defiance”. At VHC, Koregaon Park, Pune, 29 November to 10 January, 10am-6.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

View full Image A still from the Marathi play, 'Mad Sakharam'

MADE IN MARATHI The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is presenting four Marathi theatre productions over the weekend—Koham, Arre Sansaar Sansaar, Mad Sakharam, and Marathi Vangmayacha Gholiv Itihas— that showcase the wide landscape of contemporary Marathi theatre, from spiritual inquisitiveness to folk traditions to bold social commentary. At NCPA, Nariman Point, 29-30 November, timings vary. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

View full Image The fifth edition of Green Literature Festival is here.

TALKING GREEN The fifth edition of the Green Literature Festival is underway in Bengaluru. Prominent speakers taking part include cartoonist and author of Green Humour Series - Rohan Chakravarty, children's book authors Roopa Pai and Sujatha Padmanaban, designer Jenny Pinto, sustainability thought leader Santhosh Jayaram and Babu Padmanabhan, a pioneering scientist in material science,, Sahar Mansoor. The themes that will be discussed include the Nicobar Island, the disappearing mangroves, the relevance of sustainability as we know it today and more. At Century Club, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, 29 November, 9.30am onwards. For details, visit www.greenlitfest.com.

View full Image Bangkok Crab Fried rice, Larb Ped and Bangkok Street BBQ Jumbo prawns

THAILAND ON A PLATE Traverse through the different regions of Thailand through Daysie's newly launched Thai menu called ‘Weekends In Thailand’. Curated by executive chef Harilal Kumal, the menu includes dishes like Crab Fried Rice, Pad Kee Mao, Sab Pok Moo Tod, Khao Soi, and BBQ Prawns with Smoked Coconut Cream. At Daysie MG, Ramanashree Arcade, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru. Noon-midnight on weekends only. For details, visit www.daysie.in.

View full Image Australian singer-songwriter Reuben De Melo