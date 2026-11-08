Will artificial 'hardship camps' build resilient kids?

I also wonder if parenthood often comes with wilful amnesia about one’s own formative years. If we were only to look back, it would seem obvious that activities that come attached with possible penalisation are never really embraced wholeheartedly by kids. Myrah Sharma, a 14-year-old based in Gurgaon, is amused by the interest this news of ‘hardship camp’ has stirred in her mother’s peer group. They have been looking up versions of it in India, hoping that if nothing else such camps will offer much-needed digital detox to the kids. Sharma has been discussing this news snippet with her friends as well. They agree that the idea seems a bit harsh and isolationist. “I believe that anything that comes with strict terms and conditions attached can get off putting. For instance, we hate it when digital detox is enforced on us. But when we have sessions in school about cyber bullying and the impact of screen time on our attention spans, my friends and I make a conscious effort to disconnect for some time from our gadgets,” she adds.