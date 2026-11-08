Will artificial 'hardship camps' build resilient kids?

For a kid growing up in the 1990s, holidays meant getting enrolled for some kind of group activity at a camp. A set of cousins would be bundled off to classical dance programmes or theatre workshops in the hope that the kids would come back enriched or at least some part of the day would be spent constructively. After a couple of hours at these classes, we would be back to spending the school break the way it was meant to be enjoyed—devising make believe games or simply lazing around. Today, school holidays are projects in themselves. There is an exhausting list of camps to choose from, with children almost magically disapparating from instrumental music to contemporary dance camps followed by sports sessions, while also somehow fitting in tuitions. You would think this is painful enough. But wait, there is a new trend in town—hardship camps, which have become quite popular in countries like China.