Will artificial 'hardship camps' build resilient kids?

For a kid growing up in the 1990s, holidays meant getting enrolled for some kind of group activity at a camp. A set of cousins would be bundled off to classical dance programmes or theatre workshops in the hope that the kids would come back enriched or at least some part of the day would be spent constructively. After a couple of hours at these classes, we would be back to spending the school break the way it was meant to be enjoyed—devising make believe games or simply lazing around. Today, school holidays are projects in themselves. There is an exhausting list of camps to choose from, with children almost magically disapparating from instrumental music to contemporary dance camps followed by sports sessions, while also somehow fitting in tuitions. You would think this is painful enough. But wait, there is a new trend in town—hardship camps, which have become quite popular in countries like China.
For a kid growing up in the 1990s, holidays meant getting enrolled for some kind of group activity at a camp. A set of cousins would be bundled off to classical dance programmes or theatre workshops in the hope that the kids would come back enriched or at least some part of the day would be spent constructively. After a couple of hours at these classes, we would be back to spending the school break the way it was meant to be enjoyed—devising make believe games or simply lazing around. Today, school holidays are projects in themselves. There is an exhausting list of camps to choose from, with children almost magically disapparating from instrumental music to contemporary dance camps followed by sports sessions, while also somehow fitting in tuitions. You would think this is painful enough. But wait, there is a new trend in town—hardship camps, which have become quite popular in countries like China.
A recent article in the South China Morning Post reported that parents in China are spending thousands of yuan to make sure their children engage in farm work, “often to the point of tears”, in an effort to teach them the realities of life and foster appreciation for their families, labour and money. These camps, which span anything from 10 days to a month—the lengthier ones costing nearly 10,000 yuan or ₹1,41,894—see kids chopping wood, digging tubers, feeding pigs while giving up their phone and getting rations proportional to the work they put in. Meanwhile in Europe, children, aged 6 to 14, are being nudged out of their seemingly cushy lives by being enrolled in bushwork, wilderness and survival camps for a few days. They learn to build a shelter, start a fire (in a good way), and prepare for imminent disasters.
A recent article in the South China Morning Post reported that parents in China are spending thousands of yuan to make sure their children engage in farm work, “often to the point of tears”, in an effort to teach them the realities of life and foster appreciation for their families, labour and money. These camps, which span anything from 10 days to a month—the lengthier ones costing nearly 10,000 yuan or ₹1,41,894—see kids chopping wood, digging tubers, feeding pigs while giving up their phone and getting rations proportional to the work they put in. Meanwhile in Europe, children, aged 6 to 14, are being nudged out of their seemingly cushy lives by being enrolled in bushwork, wilderness and survival camps for a few days. They learn to build a shelter, start a fire (in a good way), and prepare for imminent disasters.
At a time when life is already throwing curveballs at children with deteriorating air quality, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, and intrusive digital presence in our lives, do we really need to create yet another obstacle course—that too by outsourcing it to a third party? I find this pre-emptive approach a bit bizarre. It is a bit like rubbing balm on the head right away to ward off future headaches, when all you need is a plan of action in place to follow in case of aches and pains as and when they occur. Life has a way of springing surprises on you and nothing works like mental and physical resilience acquired organically and through lived experiences.
I also wonder if parenthood often comes with wilful amnesia about one’s own formative years. If we were only to look back, it would seem obvious that activities that come attached with possible penalisation are never really embraced wholeheartedly by kids. Myrah Sharma, a 14-year-old based in Gurgaon, is amused by the interest this news of ‘hardship camp’ has stirred in her mother’s peer group. They have been looking up versions of it in India, hoping that if nothing else such camps will offer much-needed digital detox to the kids. Sharma has been discussing this news snippet with her friends as well. They agree that the idea seems a bit harsh and isolationist. “I believe that anything that comes with strict terms and conditions attached can get off putting. For instance, we hate it when digital detox is enforced on us. But when we have sessions in school about cyber bullying and the impact of screen time on our attention spans, my friends and I make a conscious effort to disconnect for some time from our gadgets,” she adds.
Are we confusing hardship with resilience?
Many experts believe that there is a fundamental flaw in the very concept of a hardship camp. And it has to do with this being an artificial take on real-life. Dr Samir Parikh, chairperson, mental health program, Adayu Mindfulness and Fortis healthcare, believes that a simulated environment doesn't necessarily always mean learning—certainly not for everyone. Learning follows its own graph where observation, mentoring, education, social milieu and one’s own experiences play crucial roles. He feels that even if someone does well in a simulated or artificial kind of course, there is no guarantee that they might struggle with pressures in relationships or with peers. “Individuality will be the variance. Having said that, as times are rapidly changing, especially in digital spaces, both education and parenting will have to keep upping their own selves. The future requires building resilience, digital literacy and mental health with a focus on relationships,” elaborates Parikh.
The key question here is if we are confusing hardship with resilience. Every generation has had its own sources of friction, and it has responded to those differently. Mansi Zaveri, founder & CEO of the parenting platform Kidsstoppress and mother of two teens, feels that our understanding of resilience has not kept up with the changing nature of hardships. If people from earlier generations had to walk several kilometres to school or divide their time between physically challenging chores and academics, today’s children are grappling with the changing role of technology in their lives. Their reality revolves around using technology as a tool while also staying safe. “We have to devise solutions around such challenges. Meanwhile, do I want my kids to acquire life skills like washing dishes or learning to grow their own food? Of course, but I don’t want to send them to a camp for it,” she adds.
There is also the aspect of exercising a certain privilege in choosing to undergo hardships—something that a large part of the world experiences in daily life and has no control over—for a few days and then getting back to your own normal. “Building resilience can’t be a one-time intervention. It needs to become a part of children’s daily lives. Make children equal stakeholders in how they can take responsibility for their belongings, contribute to household tasks, manage small amounts of money and learn to wait. Parents need to resist the temptation to fix every problem,” she says.
Experts believe enrolling kids for sports or outdoor programmes are better alternatives to introduce teamwork, diversity and varied perspectives in children’s lives. This way, kids are introduced to repeated challenges— “even if they lose or get things wrong, they learn that improvement takes time,” adds Zaveri. Khushnaaz Noras, a Mumbai-based consulting psychologist, concurs. She believes that adventure camps like INME are gaining credence with parents, who are recognising the need for physical endurance, enhancing interpersonal skills and adapting to different climatic and environmental conditions as opposed to just sitting in air conditioned classrooms or homes. “Add to that the need to solve real world problems without AI bots and learning skills that a device can’t teach. The aim has to be not to make life difficult but to take them out of their comfort zone. Kids are over-supported these days and their skills are under-utilised. Luckily, resilience is actually a skill that can be developed over time,” she elaborates.
But most importantly, instead of asking them to find resilience in external environments, wouldn’t it be better to create supportive relationships that help them navigate imminent challenges? Kids learn best from their immediate surroundings and through observation. If as parents, we demonstrate fortitude and adaptability through our own actions, children will automatically understand the importance of perseverance. To step out of the comfort zone need not always mean stepping into an obstacle course.
Raising Parents is a monthly column about art and culture ideas to inspire both children and adults.