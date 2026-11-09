Arpita Singh (1937-2026): An artist who brought a unique touch to figuration

“I didn’t know if I could or couldn’t practice art; I didn’t even know if I was interested in art. It was only my school principal, who thought I should pursue it,” said Arpita Singh at the 2022-interview titled Around the Table: Conversations about Milestones, Memories and Mappings. The artist passed away this morning at the age of 89. Born in 1937 in Kolkata, she graduated with a diploma in fine arts from Delhi Polytechnic. There she met Paramjit Singh, who was one year senior to her—they later got married. “He has so influenced me as an artist… . From him, I learned how to select colours and apply them on the canvas,” Singh mentioned in the same interview. Over the years, she came to be known for her figurative work with particular focus on the female figure. Her paintings invariably addressed the angst and daily struggles of women. Singh’s signature lay in masterful brushstrokes and for rendering complex techniques particularly in watercolours. She was bestowed upon with some of the most prestigious awards—the Padma Bhushan (2022) and the Lalit Kala Akademi Fellowship (2014)--for her contribution to Indian art.
“Whatever I know of watercolours is largely because of her,” says artist Madhvi Parekh, who has been Singh’s friend for the last six decades. Their ties extended to their families as well. Parekh’s husband, Manu, had worked with Singh at the Weavers’ Service Centre back in the 1960s. She recalls their children playing together as they prepared the food. “She was wise and wonderful as a friend,” says Parekh. Everyone who knows her remembers just how resilient Singh was when her daughter, Anjum, passed away in 2020 due to cancer. Parekh and Singh, along with Nalini Malani and Nilima Sheikh, came to signify a strong feminist voice in contemporary Indian art. They were part of the landmark travelling exhibition, Through the Looking Glass, in the late 1980s, which was significant for spotlighting Indian women artists—a development that was rare for that time.
Prodigious skill
Singh drew inspiration from nature, the sights and sounds of cities, and the everyday. This was reflected in her choice of colours. Her work kept evolving with every passing decade. If the 1960s and ‘70s were marked by black-and-white abstracts, in the ensuing decade, she turned to Bengali folk paintings in her watercolours. It was around this time that she started bringing in forms and lives of ordinary women into her paintings. The 1990s saw her creating intricately detailed oils while also exhibiting exceptional skill at creating smaller canvases alongside.
For Singh, the learning never stopped. Akin to traditional classical singers, who keep trying to perfect the root note in the early part of their training, Singh too focused on connecting lines and dots in paintings for the first six or seven years of her artistic practice. She undertook this exercise to comprehend optimum utilisation of space, eventually building up the line-dot connections in her abstract works. This helped her find ease in movement, allowing her to build the relationship between space and form more effectively. Ultimately, it was through this rigorous practice that Singh found her language of colour, form, lines, depth, and detailing.
She strongly believed that artists should forge their own unique paths, and that memory and the subconscious played an important role in artistic practice. “Our thoughts aren’t ours alone. They are in a relationship with others. Your parents’ core memories and their thought process is what you inherit and that ‘memory store’ can be taken [for art],” she stated in the aforementioned interview. Singh’s works will be shown posthumously at the Bengal Biennale, which opens later this month.