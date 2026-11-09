Arpita Singh (1937-2026): An artist who brought a unique touch to figuration

“I didn’t know if I could or couldn’t practice art; I didn’t even know if I was interested in art. It was only my school principal, who thought I should pursue it,” said Arpita Singh at the 2022-interview titled Around the Table: Conversations about Milestones, Memories and Mappings. The artist passed away this morning at the age of 89. Born in 1937 in Kolkata, she graduated with a diploma in fine arts from Delhi Polytechnic. There she met Paramjit Singh, who was one year senior to her—they later got married. “He has so influenced me as an artist… . From him, I learned how to select colours and apply them on the canvas,” Singh mentioned in the same interview. Over the years, she came to be known for her figurative work with particular focus on the female figure. Her paintings invariably addressed the angst and daily struggles of women. Singh’s signature lay in masterful brushstrokes and for rendering complex techniques particularly in watercolours. She was bestowed upon with some of the most prestigious awards—the Padma Bhushan (2022) and the Lalit Kala Akademi Fellowship (2014)--for her contribution to Indian art.