What made Arpita Singh the painter of everyday lives

Remembering, held at the Serpentine North, London, last year offered a comprehensive overview of Arpita Singh’s unique expressive language. As part of the artist’s first institutional solo outside of India, viewers could observe watercolours, large-scale oils and the smaller ink drawings spanning nearly six decades of practice from the 1960s to recent years. Of these, one of the most striking works was Tamarind Tree. Against a backdrop of rich cobalt blue, a group of black jacket-clad men could be seen seated underneath a lush tamarind tree. Its leaves, featuring scratched out surfaces, were composed entirely of words.
The layered textured imagery in Tamarind Tree was emblematic of Singh’s practice, as accumulated memories, experiences and friendships coalesced into densely detailed canvases. Every stroke, gesture and line in her paintings held a little key to her mind. Fellow artist and friend Nilima Sheikh described this scattering of semi-hidden messages and markers beautifully in the essay, Materialising Dream: Body and Fabric, from the catalogue of exhibition, Arpita Singh Paintings 1992-94, published by Vadehra Art Gallery in 1994. “Look for secret trapdoors and open sesame codes if you like, but mind you, if you begin to think the meaning is more important than the game or that the ultimate answer is round the next bend and yours for the finding, you may well trip up. An entry may mean a maze or a cul-de-sac. Many beginnings and no end,” she wrote.
Singh, who over six decades remained loyal to painting as medium, passed away earlier this week at the age of 89. “Her sharp wit, humour and provocations drew inspiration from entangled and chaotic everyday life, amplifying the pressures of contrary forces from a woman’s vantage point,” says Roobina Karode, artistic director and chief curator, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.
However, it would be doing Singh a disservice by categorising her art as merely figurative, abstract or female-centric. Her art was entirely humanist, based on astute observations of how people, particularly the middle class, lived. “For instance, she was absorbed in the lives of her neighbours, the Kidwai family, as an observer. You will find references to journeys of each of the members—the daughter who married into a Hindu family, the lasting impact of the father long after he passed away— in her works,” explains curator-writer Kishore Singh. “She made what she saw. Arpita Singh didn’t move massively around the world looking for subjects, rather she found them in the neighbourhood.”
The artist, the humanist
Though her canvases contained markers of her friends and memories, she went beyond direct allusions to establish connections with sociopolitical urgencies of the times. For instance, Manjit and a Friend Talking (1990), referenced a conversation that artist Manjit Bawa was engrossed in while the two were at an artist residency in Dalhousie. Singh’s painting features profiles of men and a woman in the background, which are “reminiscent of the headshots of Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohandas Gandhi…, they can be seen to symbolise the link that connects Bawa and Singh’s generation to the founding figures of India,” writes art historian Devika Singh in an essay accompanying Serpentine’s exhibition catalogue.
A voracious reader, Singh would soak up any kind of writing, be it political, social, historical or fiction. Books brought stories and learnings from around the globe to her doorstep. In her paintings, she assimilated all that she read with observations of how people’s lives were getting impacted by daily instances of violence. “Therefore, her figures don’t have that centrality—there is rarely a single larger-than-life person in her paintings. Her works are about every person, every woman and therefore you see smaller figures in her works. She was a storyteller of every person’s stories,” adds Kishore Singh.
Though the artist made some memorable paintings around the female figure, her imagination constantly grappled with aspects of the human crisis. Art historian and critic Ella Datta shares the example of My Lily Pond. Painted in 2009, it shows a blue expanse abloom with water lilies—a seemingly idyllic scene disturbed by gun-toting soldiers and men drowning in the water. Written on the image is the text: Guantanamo Bay. “The corruptions of power were subtly inscribed in the complex imagery rich with color, texture and a play of complex ideas,” says Datta. “The depth of her thinking combined with superb drama of her language mark her as one of the foremost artists of our times.”
Curators and art historians always bring up the pulsating energy underlying her canvases. According to curator Nancy Adajania, Singh’s was a fevered imagination. Her paintings pulsated with a raw psychic energy. “But she articulated these instinctual drives and memories of violence through a sense of the wondrous or the adbhut,” she elaborates. Singh made a mark for herself in the male-dominated era of the 1970s-80s “by sheer chutzpah and daring to blaze her own trail,” adds Adajania. At the same time, she also subjected herself to rigorous self-critique.
Her first solo was held in 1972—less than a decade-and-a-half after having graduated from the Delhi Polytechnic—at the Kunika Chemould Gallery, New Delhi, organised by Roshen Alkazi. “Singh could simply have revelled in the recognition. But what did she do? She started to destabilise and deconstruct her own language. She had the courage to start all over again,” says Adajania, who showed some of the artist’s breakthrough abstract works from the 1970s and early 1980s last year as part of the exhibition, A Rising Tide: Women Artists from the Alkazi Collection, to mark Ebrahim Alkazi’s birth centenary.
She once told Adajania that while working with thick flat colours in the early 1970s, she was not able to travel smoothly either on canvas or in space. So, she went back to the drawing board and started practicing with dots and lines. That resulted in impactful abstract works. However, Singh’s abstraction wasn’t grid-based, following the rules of a male modernist abstraction. According to Adajania, it was anarchic, messy, both intimate and cosmic in tenor.
Singh didn’t follow existing trends or what people prescribed. She was directed by an inner voice. However, her subversion was never too loud—it was quiet and manifested itself in her work. “The way she applied her colours you could sense a messiness and anarchic energy. In her early watercolours, she would apply patches and sandpaper them. She would say, ‘I am not interested in prettiness. I need roughness to express myself’,” recalls Adajania. She would keep going back to the paintings and writings of Paul Klee, whom she considered a guru. Apart from Klee and Marc Chagall, Singh once surprisingly told Adajania that she had learnt a lot from Souza’s art, especially his textured approach to painting.
You get to witness these kinds of influences in the solo show, Unfolding, on view till 27 February, 2027, at the Talwar Gallery, New York, which features oils, watercolours and drawings. In her essay, If Only You Knew, for the publication accompanying the exhibition, Ella Datta writes about subliminal triggers that have informed works such as Uncertain Visit, in which Singh started with a tube of cobalt blue, which had dried out a bit. The artist scraped off the dried surface and used the remaining paint to slather large areas of blue. “She then painted a seated figure inspired by the work of the British sculptor, Anthony Gromley, who explored the possibilities of space through his figures sheathed in cast iron,” writes Datta. She explains that for Singh, the possibilities of space were as critical, if not more, as colour and texture. Through the arrangement of the seated figure in the corner and other figures standing in a line, Singh animated the canvas, imbuing it with some sort of restless energy.
Over the years, the artist also became preoccupied with the theme of migration and markers of long journeys undertaken. In her essay, Datta wonders if the memory of the journey in 1946 when her mother relocated to Delhi from Calcutta (now Kolkata) with her and her brother, etched itself into her subconscious. “She often says, ‘We have been witnesses to so many things in our lives: turbulent students’ protests in Calcutta in the mid-1940s, communal riots in Delhi, Partition, refugees, we have seen them all’. Given that she is so sensitive and observant, it is not surprising that her paintings are so layered,” writes Datta.