What made Arpita Singh the painter of everyday lives

In recent years, she started planting words and text in her paintings more and more. She would underline phrases in books, recall phrases from poems and song lyrics, and then render them in her works. According to Kishore Singh, in the last year-and-a-half, she had moved away from figuration to only write words on canvas. This was also partly because of her arthritic fingers, which made it difficult to work on figures. “Sometimes when she couldn’t open a tube of paint, she would bang on the wall of her room hoping that [her husband and fellow artist] Paramjit would hear and come to her aid. Theirs was a beautiful relationship. He doted on her and took care of her like a child,” says Singh. Her witticism and repartees were memorable. However, she was not someone given to long-drawn explanations about the meanings underlying her work. “Arpita would often say that she was perplexed by what emerged on her canvas and didn’t want to explain it. And that’s why we keep going back to her work, year on year, as it keeps revealing something new,” adds Adajania.