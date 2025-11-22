One of the points of conversation during the rendezvous was the “Knight’s Tour", a vexing mathematical problem that has challenged many, from royal courtiers in ancient times to aspiring computer programmers today. It invites one to devise a sequence of moves for a knight so that it touches each square on the chessboard only once in its endeavour to cover the entire board. Chess enthusiasts would be quick to point out Anand’s prowess at strategic deployment of knights in moves and aggressive counterplays. In the 2010 World Championship against Veselin Topalov, he played 13 consecutive moves using his knights in a single game, prompting some to jest that he was trying to solve the Knight’s Tour. Inspired by that chess problem is Knight’s Kolam (2025), a large-scale grid comprising 64 individual drawings of different variations of the Knight’s Tour. The name draws from the traditional patterns made outside homes, which are also single-line drawings like the paths eked out by the knight.