Artist Chila Kumari Burman's neon ode to the labour of South Asian women
An influential figure on the global arts scene, Chila Kumari Burman focuses on inner resilience of women in South Asia
It was while meandering through Jodhpur’s countless bazaar gullies in February that Chila Kumari Burman stumbled upon a local artisan, Abid Shah, working with neon lights and metal grids. It was a serendipitous discovery for the artist, who is based in the UK, since her practice is steeped in neon art and unexpected visual mash-ups. “I instantly knew he was the man to work with," she laughs. For the inaugural edition of the Jodhpur Arts Week by the Public Arts Trust of India (PATI), which concluded recently, Burman worked in collaboration with Shah, and other Jodhpur artisans, who helped bring her vibrant visual language to life.
This partnership echoed this year’s theme, Hath ro hunar, which translates to “skill of the hand" in Marwari—a homage to the craftsmanship of artisans, whose deft handiwork is often overlooked or undervalued. Spread across a mid-18th century stepwell Toorji ka Jhalra, Burman transformed one of Rajasthan’s architectural marvels into her vibrant artistic canvas. Her Well Speaks, supported by the British Council India, was Burman’s first site-specific work in the country.
The installation featured some of the artist’s iconic imagery: from the signature swirl of the icecream cone and the dancing sari-clad woman, to the majestic tiger. At night, the water reservoir’s placid façade shape-shifted into an enchanting tableau, as candy coloured lights reflected across the surface of the dark waters. Lit diyas flickered on the stone steps too. Locals and tourists alike gathered around, phones raised high, capturing the interplay of light and darkness, contemporary art and ancient architecture.