Artist Chila Kumari Burman's neon ode to the labour of South Asian women

She speaks fondly of her mother, whom she credits as the true force behind the family business. “She kept my dad’s business running, you know?" Burman recalls. “At the end of the evening, he’d throw all the money on the floor, and me and my mum would count all the coins. He’d go to the pub, and we’d be counting. So my mom was a businesswoman—that’s where I get my business acumen from. You need to have a good business plan to be a successful artist."