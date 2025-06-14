With an upturned moustache à la Salvador Dali, a nattily clad gentleman in a three-piece green suit and bright blue shoes greets visitors to the exhibition, No Longer a Memory, at Gallery Sumukha, Bengaluru. This is none other than the artist-photographer Shivaraju B.S., better known by his moniker, Cop Shiva. In this latest avatar, he looks as if he has just stepped out of the frame of one of his photographs.

Curated by Joshua Muyiwa, a Bengaluru-based poet and writer, this series of photo performance works features another character alongside Cop Shiva— his mother Gowramma. Long fascinated by the idea of masquerade and the roles essayed by people in their public and pri vate lives, the photographer decided to train the lens on his own family. The idea for the body of work was sparked by the recent realisation that mother and son did not have a single photograph together. The closest Shiva had come to getting one was as a youngster, when his maternal grandfather decided to take the mother-son duo to a photo studio, but then abandoned the idea because it was too expensive. He consoled his grand son with some sweets instead. Shiva, 46, grew up in strained circumstances in Bannikuppe, a village in Ramanagara district in Karnataka.

Gowramma and he were not just mother and son but playmates and companions. “She was my favourite companion and I was hers; we needed nothing else. We were very happy and together we made the most amazing memories," the artist reminisces. This often took on the form of play-acting, when both of them would essay characters such as cops and robbers, gods and goddesses, and heroes and heroines from the movies. Acting came almost naturally to Gowramma as her father had been a theatre actor, essaying mostly mythological characters. Shiva has vivid memories of his maternal grandfather taking him to the theatre at night to experience the excite ment backstage as make-up was slathered on and costumes donned.

