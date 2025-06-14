The photographs are a palimpsest of memories, as Shiva reveals. For instance pictures depicting him and his mother covered from head to toe with white flowers recall the Muslim weddings in their area, the jasmine flowers his mother used to lovingly tend in his youth as well as the jasmine he planted on a plot of land he recently bought. All through the series, one senses the special mother-son bond in the bonhomie and camaraderie on display. “One of the things with most of these works is that they are little in jokes between him and his mom," says Muyiwa. “I wanted it to be funny but not comedy. That is what I was curating in some ways." With this humorous yet poignant show both Gowramma and Shiva can finally make their memories real.