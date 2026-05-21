How chronic illness became a starting point for artistic alchemy for Koshy Brahmatmaj

The embroidered processes in these works can be seen as part of a genre that has historically been shaped by physical suffering and illness. Among several others, Mexican legend Frida Kahlo, who lived with lifelong pain after contracting polio as a child, created works like The Broken Column, which depicts physical suffering, medical imagery, disability and emotional endurance; American painter and sculptor Hannah Wilke documented her experience with cancer in the celebrated photographic series Intra-Venus; Indian artists such as Sonaksha Iyenger and Reshma Valliappan articulate the anxiety and grind of mental illness in their canvasses. At this moment, wellness, health and illness are beginning to be part of online dialogue—or noise, however you see it—and endometriosis especially is a subject that millions of women are talking about. The award-winning short film, This is Endometriosis, by Georgie Wileman and Matt Houghton, based on Wileman’s own experiences with the disease, has become a global movement for awareness and solutions.