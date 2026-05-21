How chronic illness became a starting point for artistic alchemy for Koshy Brahmatmaj

Brahmatmaj’s chosen medium is embroidery—something that social media algorithms would term “grannycore” or “slow living”, and what British embroidery artist Clare Hunter says in her book Threads of Life (2019) a way for women to express, communicate, and create meaning. The artist’s embroidered works, images of which she puts up regularly on social media, subvert the social media-fuelled aspirational lifestyle credo about handwork. What is seen as a rebellion against turbo-charged Artificial Intelligence-efficiency that defines the age. Brahmatmaj is more concerned with an answer to this question: How do you make someone believe the pain that you can’t see? The artist says, “It comes from my own experiences of having to prove my pain while I appear functional and productive to the world.”