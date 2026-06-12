Artist Navjot Altaf explores the afterlives of e-waste in her latest project

The work, Baobab (2026), a photographic print on archival rice paper, is a response to the massive tree inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya where the gallery is located. Through the work, the artist examines how migration of humans and plants has been interlinked throughout history. This species of Baobab originated from Africa and spread to places like Mandu in Madhya Pradesh and Golconda in Hyderabad as armies travelled and trade flourished. While the Baobabs are counted among the most ancient and resilient of trees, with the oldest ones recorded to be almost 2500 years old, a study conducted in Africa in 2017 found that many of them had been inexplicably dying in recent years. This was most likely triggered by climate change. The tree at CSVMS, isolated and endangered, reflected in Altaf’s work, becomes an allegory for the enduring impact of colonialism and forced displacement.