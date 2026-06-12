Artist Navjot Altaf explores the afterlives of e-waste in her latest project

India produces more than 60 million tonnes of solid waste every year, half of which remains untreated and heaped into landfills. Rapid growth in urban consumption is one of the key contributing factors, further compounded by inadequate treatment and recycling mechanisms. These landfills often happen to be in the outer fringes of the city or in rural hinterlands, obscured from sight for the average urban citizen, whose consumption habits generate that waste.
Against this alarming backdrop, artist Navjot Altaf’s body of work, part of her recently-concluded solo exhibition, Waste Archives as Landscape, at Jehangir Nicolson Art Gallery in Mumbai makes a prescient clarion call. Comprising paintings, installations, sculptures and a thought-provoking film, the ongoing project cross examines the issue from multiple perspectives. “This project is a continuation of my earlier bodies of work such as How Perfect Perfection Can Be, Soul Breath Wind and Cognitive processes [democracy in nature]”, shares Altaf.
While travelling in Chhattisgarh to meet locals affected by coal mining, she unexpectedly came across a heap of electronic waste. Altaf visited landfills in Deonar and Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, Pirana and Citizen Nagar in Ahmedabad, and the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi. Each of those visits opened her eyes to the hidden price of economic development.
The set of works, from which the exhibition derived its title, uses reference images of landfills from India and abroad as the starting point. Remarkably, Altaf transforms them into illusory collages juxtaposed with depictions of flowers, which she paints in gouache on paper in photorealistic detail. On the surface they question the western art historical template for landscapes. At a deeper level, they reveal how the history of the Anthropocene is accumulated in layers. However, unlike geological formations shaped by nature over many millennia, human interventions are short-term actions with far-reaching consequences. The works also examine the unspoken asymmetry of economic activity in the 21st century, wherein consumption in the developed countries often results in large quantities of waste being dumped in developing countries of the Global South.
The project also features a kinetic installation titled Take-Make-Waste. Made of a network of overhead pipes fitted with a sensor that tracks movement of the visitor. Accordingly it drops a small electronic component periodically to create a large heap of e-waste over the course of time.
In Chalbal (Conspiracy-Power) (2024-25), a 35-minute single-channel film, the participants question mainstream narratives reinforced in our myths and legends by proposing the indigenous, Dalit and feminist perspectives to draw the link between dominant social structures and exploitation of natural resources. For example, the analysis of the story of Mahisasur and Durga—inspired by critical retellings such as Mahishasur: Ek Jananayak edited by Pramod Ranjan—reveals the caste, class and gender-based hierarchies that the dominant version of the story perpetuates.