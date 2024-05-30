Artist Neha Choksi digs deep into the earth to answer existential questions
In her ongoing solo, artist Neha Choksi showcases a series of sculptures that look at relationships between material and time
Artist Neha Choksi is showing a solo in Mumbai after eight years. Titled ‘Porous Earth’, the exhibition at Project 88, Colaba, comprises sculptures made of stone, glass and ‘air’, and is an ambitious enquiry around the relationships between materiality, space, time. Her long multi-disciplinary practice, spanning more than two decades, has included sculpture, performance and video (Leaf Fall and Iceboat are among her better-known works), in the series on display she has worked primarily with rocks—a material that has become a focal point in recent years.