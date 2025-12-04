How artist Ravikumar Kashi transforms paper into a vessel of memory

The labour attached with the process adds another layer of meaning to the work. At each step, the idea evolves, reflecting the internal workings of the artist at that point of time. Kashi cites the example of the large-scale work in white, in which each scroll spans 32 feet. It took him 12 hours to finish half a scroll. “As I was working, different thoughts were arising within me. Once I expressed one strand, another one occurred to me. These waves of thoughts resulted in a parallel visual idea," states the artist. To him, this way of work follows the Buddhist idea of simply observing thoughts and not being caught up in them. Kashi calls his practice “artisanal", featuring a sense of touch, in which he grinds his own pulp and layers it. The thinking is not separate from the making. “There are no divisions. As you make a work, some new idea will occur. That will manifest itself in a new texture. This process makes the artist alive to the possibilities till the last minute," he adds.